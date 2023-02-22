Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) H1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 9:23 PM ETPerseus Mining Limited (PMNXF), PRU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) H1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Quartermaine – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Lee-Anne de Bruin – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call. All attendees are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to Perseus CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our interim financial report for the six months ended 31st of December 2022. Now I'm joined on this call day by my colleague, Lee-Anne de Bruin, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of the financial report that was released to the market yesterday. A little ahead of schedule, I must admit, but circumstances were such that we had little choice in that matter.

Now Lee-Anne will also be available later in the call as well I to answer any detailed questions that you have about our financial results or indeed our comprehensive financial report or any aspects of our business come to that.

Now before passing to Lee-Anne, let me just say that calendar 2022 has been an excellent year for Perseus. In January, we reported our operational results in our December quarter activities report. In this report, we advised that for the December half year, our gold production has exceeded market guidance and our all-in site costs have come in lower than the market guidance. Financial report that was released yesterday translates that excellent operating performance into equally excellent financial results.

And without further ado, I'll pass to Lee-Anne to give you an overview of the results that have been achieved before handing back to me for some

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.