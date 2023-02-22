TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Christian Edin - Investor Relations

Bill Siwek - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Miller - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Clare - ROTH MKM

James West - Evercore ISI

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Greg Wasikowski - Webber Research

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Jeff Osborne - Cowen & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to TPI Composites' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. We have allocated one-hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Christian Edin, Investor Relations for TPI Composites. Thank you. You may begin.

Christian Edin

Thank you, operator.

I would like to welcome everyone to TPI Composites' fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. We'll be making forward-looking statements during this call that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of applicable risks was included in our latest reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on our website, tpicomposites.com.

Today's presentation will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the slides accompanying today's presentation for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

In addition, please note that our financial statements now include a discontinued operation. In December, we committed to a restructuring plan to rebalance our organization and optimize our global manufacturing footprint. In connection with this plan, we ceased production in our Yangzhou, China manufacturing facility as of December 31, 2022, and plan to shut down our business operations in China.

