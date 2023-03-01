Kurgu128/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

DKK TOA (OTC:TOALF) is the Japanese specialist market leader in water and air quality measuring instruments, with a stable track record and recurring revenues making up 50% of total sales. The business is facing headwinds with a strengthening Japanese yen and issues over its supply chain, but we believe there are positive longer-term prospects driven by overseas expansion and renewable energy. We rate the shares as a buy.

Quick primer

Established in 1944, DKK TOA Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer of measuring instruments in the fields of water and air quality. Applications range from testing drinking water at water utility companies, pH level testing at food and beverage companies, and testing for fine particles (PM 2.5) pollutants in the atmosphere. Domestic sales make up around 75% of the total, with overseas markets being primarily in China. Recurring revenues are relatively high at around 50% of the total, derived from hardware maintenance and parts sales as well as consumable sales of electrode solutions. It is said to have a dominant domestic market share, particularly high at 70% for solvent dissolvers used in dialysis machines. A key competitor is HORIBA (OTCPK:HRIBF).

Key financials with company guidance for FY3/2023

Key financials with company guidance for FY3/2023 (Company, Refinitiv)

Our objectives

Q1-3 FY3/2023 results (in Japanese) highlighted difficulties on multiple fronts, with sales falling 4.4% YoY due to supply chain issues and weak overseas sales in China with its 'zero COVID' policy. Inflationary cost pressures on components and a strengthening Japanese yen pushed down operating margins. The company has maintained flat dividends YoY despite guiding for a slight decline in net income YoY.

In this piece, we want to assess what the medium-term outlook is for the business given what appears to be a steady business suffering temporary headwinds in China and FX transaction risk.

Short-term headwinds

Macro conditions are making the business environment challenging, but underlying demand is firm as the company commented order levels are strong with the private sector running ahead of forecast and the public sector remaining flat YoY. However, as procurement lead times have lengthened, this is negatively impacting the timing for revenue recognition. Whilst we see that the company has made some efforts to hold more inventory with raw materials growing 35% YoY to JPY1.4 billion/USD11 million, it could be argued that working capital could have been better managed considering how cash rich the company is with net cash of over JPY 6 billion/USD 46 million (page 4 in Japanese).

There appears to be some respite in Q4 FY3/2023 as China has now ditched its 'zero COVID' policy. This should enhance demand from the region as well as address some supply chain bottlenecks, allowing for a steadier performance into Q4 FY3/2023.

The company has maintained its FY3/2023 guidance initially set in April 2022 despite experiencing macro volatility. We believe this is due to operating a stable business, with exposure to the defensive sectors such as healthcare, utilities, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, as well as its high proportion of recurring revenue.

Longer-term growth prospects look sound

With public sector healthcare budgets under pressure and a relatively saturated domestic market, the company needs to find new sources of growth. There appear to be two opportunities. Firstly, overseas expansion remains a significant initiative, as the company gains scale in markets such as Taiwan for water treatment facilities at semiconductor plants, and in South Korea for water utility plants. South East Asia is also seeing an increasing awareness of water quality and environmental care. Secondly, decarbonization and the resultant need for renewable energy is a new initiative for DKK TOA, opening up demand for instruments such as conductivity meter converters, and COD (chemical oxygen demand) automatic measuring devices.

The company appears to be strong in a niche market, and with limited competition and a strong track record, we believe the outlook is a steady growth profile.

Balance sheet

The company is well-capitalized, with a net cash balance of JPY6 billion, but also with assets such as long-term investments worth JPY2 billion and land with a book value of JPY2 billion. The debt-to-equity ratio was very low at 2.3% in FY3/2022. The company is self-funding, although potentially over-capitalized with a low ROE of 7.2%.

Valuation

If we assume the company can recover to the pre-COVID level of net income, the shares are trading on a PER multiple of around 11x, and a free cash flow yield of around 6%. These on paper look cheap, although there will be a microcap discount on the shares. There is a value angle, with the PBR multiple of 0.8x and 40% of the current market capitalization being made up of net cash.

Risks

Upside risk comes from signs that China demand has started to recover in Q4 FY3/2023, setting up a recovery framework into FY3/2024.

Normalizing supply chains or the company managing to find new sources will allow lead times to drop, and timing to shorten for revenue recognition.

Downside risk comes from a major strengthening of the Japanese yen, with the imminent appointment of a new Bank of Japan governor who may be less accommodative than the outgoing governor Kishida.

Inflationary cost pressures have not been a key problem for Japanese companies to address over the last two decades, and management may not react quickly enough to maintain margins.

Conclusion

DKK TOA is a cash-rich niche market leader, operating in defensive markets where there are growth opportunities. Whilst any future sales growth rate will likely remain at single digits YoY as opposed to double, demand appears steady and sustainable. On undemanding valuations and a solid balance sheet, we rate the shares as a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.