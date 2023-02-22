PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 9:39 PM ETPowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shane Harrison - SVP, IR

Hardeep Gulati - CEO

Eric Shander - President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Rich Hilliker - Credit Suisse

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the PowerSchool Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Shane Harrison, SVP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shane Harrison

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to PowerSchool Earnings Conference Call for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. I wanted to first let you know that we posted a slide deck to the Investor Relations section of our website that accompanies our remarks here.

On the call today, we have PowerSchool CEO, Hardeep Gulati; and CFO, Eric Shander. Before getting started, I'd like to emphasize that this call, including the Q&A portion, will include statements related to the expected future results of our company, which are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.

Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including definitions and reconciliations between non-GAAP financial information and the GAAP financial information is provided in the corresponding press release and results presentation, which are both posted on PowerSchool's investor relations website at

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.