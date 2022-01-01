Green Sovereign Bond Sales Stabilise And So Does The Greenium

Summary

  • The euro sovereign and supranational, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) green bond market is maturing after a turbulent 2022.
  • The recent improvement in liquidity conditions doesn’t seem to have benefitted the greenium.
  • The EU should remain the main driver of green bond issuance related to the NextGenerationEU.

Investment on bonds concept. Coins in a jar with soil and growing plant in nature background.

John Kevin

By Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist; and Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

The euro sovereign and supranational, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) green bond market is maturing after a turbulent 2022. Supply levels have stabilised and there are signs that it is

The euro sovereign greenium cheapened last year as market liquidity worsened

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Green SSA bonds are a more mature market, with small and stable greeniums

Source: Refinitiv, ING

EUR-denominated ESG issuance in Govies and SSAs

Source: ING

