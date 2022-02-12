Rush Enterprises Can Still Be Bought At A Significant Discount

Feb. 22, 2023 11:08 PM ETRush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA), RUSHB
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
45 Followers

Summary

  • Rush Enterprises is trading at a significant discount to market at 7.22x EV/EBITDA as compared to the market value of 11x.
  • Through significant growth in aftermarket parts and service and their backlog in Class 8 trucks, Rush has a strong growth potential.
  • Though global trade is slowing down at an increasing rate, there is still opportunity for domestic trucking.

Red and white semi-truck speeding at sunrise on a single lane road USA

THEPALMER

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)(NASDAQ:RUSHB) is in a good position to experience a strong growth cycle throughout 2023-2026 and weather the cyclicality of their customer base. There is and will continue to be a large workforce of truck

FRED website

Fred website

2021 Company 10-k data

2021 Company 10-K

2021 Company 10-k data

2021 Company 10-K

2021 Company 10-k

2021 Company 10-K

2021 Company 10-k

2021 Company 10-K

2021 Company 10-k

2021 Company 10-K

2021 Company 10-k data and my estimates

Proprietary Valuation Model

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
45 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst based in Houston, TX and St. Louis, MO. His expertise is in fundamental analysis for value investing across multiple sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RUSHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.