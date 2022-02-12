THEPALMER

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)(NASDAQ:RUSHB) is in a good position to experience a strong growth cycle throughout 2023-2026 and weather the cyclicality of their customer base. There is and will continue to be a large workforce of truck drivers on the roads for Rush Enterprises to cater to, whether it’s to sell/lease new/used trucks parts & services related, or related to fuel economy or hydrogen fuel transition (50/50 JV with Cummins (CMI)). Given Rush Enterprises’ sales growth in class 8 vehicles, their 29% growth in their backlog, and their 33% revenue growth in parts & services, I believe Rush Enterprises’ operations can drive future stock performance. Their stock is deeply undervalued as compared to the broader market, trading at 8x eFY23 earnings with a cash flow yield of 8%. Assuming an 11.3x EV/EBITDA multiple, Rush Enterprises should be priced at $77.50/share for a 26% return before dividends.

That said, there might be some headwinds for Rush Enterprises in new truck sales. Sales of Class 8 truck sales are a very cyclical industry that can almost be seen as a precursor to a recession. Inventory to Sales is the provided countercyclical line that typically drops during an economic downturn.

Fred website

On the other hand, Rush Enterprises’ backlog continues to grow as the truck building supply chain loosens up. Their backlog grew nearly 30% in 2022 to $4,200mm for all new commercial trucks. Comparing a relatively negative economic outlook vs. demand for their trucks, it’s quite challenging to boldly predict the direction of their business.

The ultimate question to ask is, given the current economic backdrop, are we going into a new uptrend as experienced in 2016, or a downtrend as seen in the year prior to previous recessions? I don’t believe new class 8s are going to slow down anytime soon given the high demand as manufacturing supply chains loosen up. The used vehicle market, on the other hand, is slowing down as new trucks are being brought to market. Management has been quick to adjust to this trend by shrinking used vehicle inventory and focusing sales on higher growth and higher margin businesses.

Financial Performance

2021 Company 10-K

Looking at the numbers, Rush sold 6.5% of their total US class 8 trucks for FY22 and 4.72% of class 4-7. Using forward estimates by ACT Research (255,155 Class 8 trucks for 2023) and assuming Rush continues to gain market share, I projected out units sold as well as revenue per vehicle while accounting for an elevated inflation rate.

2021 Company 10-K

Based on the current supply-driven inflation, I expect the cost to produce vehicles to continue to increase over the next 4 years. This assumption comes on the back of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves consistently increasing the price of spot steel sold to auto OEMs. Given that the majority of truck sales are sold in fleets, I don’t expect margins to change over time as costs can better be controlled and absorbed by the end customer.

2021 Company 10-K 2021 Company 10-K

Aftermarket Parts & Service experienced a strong 33% revenue growth rate for FY22 and I wouldn’t expect this segment to slow down anytime soon. My baseline thesis on growth in this segment is 1. More used trucks have been purchased over the last few years and will require more maintenance and 2. Extreme weather conditions erode roads, leading to more wear and tear on the vehicle. The third growth factor will be the Cummins JV for hydrogen power trains, but this probably won’t make a meaningful difference for at least another 5-8 years as we move to net-zero carbon emissions.

Management has been upfront about used truck inventory losing value at a faster rate. This is the result of slowing demand for used trucks as the supply chain for new trucks loosens up, bringing more to the market at a faster pace. Though management has voiced shrinking used inventory, we won’t have visibility into itemized inventory levels until the new 10-K is out.

2021 Company 10-K

The costs associated with inventories have been getting more and more expensive. Truck inventories are floated through a financing deal with BMO. Vehicle inventory is financed through a LIBOR +1.10% rate, upwards of $1b for new vehicles and $150mm for used. US LIBOR has been hovering around 4.6%, costing Rush an interest expense of 5.7% to float inventory. Consensus expects rates to continue to climb throughout 2023 before a potential decline. This may lead Rush Enterprises to hold lower levels of inventory on hand and run a just-in-time production model. If this is the case, this will create a short-term tailwind for cash flow. It’s apparent, however, when reviewing their recent balance sheet, this is clearly not the case. Rush increased their inventories by $400mm and days inventory increased slightly by about half a day; however, we won't know which segments increased until the release of their 10-K.

I do like that management is deleveraging their balance sheet. Debt/EBITDA dropped from 1.33x to 0.82x when accounting for financial and operating lease liabilities and debt. Given that their debt is primarily floating rate, I don’t blame them for getting ahead of further interest pains in the future. There are no maturities until 2024.

I do believe Rush exhibits financial strength and strong growth drivers going into the next year. Management had mentioned in q3’22 that energy services experienced strong growth; though not a needle mover, this growth should persist as the demand for oil globally increases into next year. One major headwind is the lower shipping volumes as experienced by FedEx (FDX), a client of Rush. Other shippers have experienced large declines in revenue into the end of CY22 and this negative pressure may persist. With lower demand for package delivery comes less trucks on the road and less demand for parts and services. The opportunist would consider their nitrogen fuel cell JV with Cummins as the saving grace regarding the energy transition for last mile shipping.

One last thought with higher rates comes a more challenging financing environment. I expect this to translate to more leased vehicles on the road. Though this isn’t a major revenue segment for Rush, it may offset some lost sales in new and used sales Rush may experience as rates continue to climb.

Risks

The trucking industry comes with significant risks. One major risk is how quickly shipping is slowing down. In fact, FedEx saw a 10.2% decline in package volumes. UPS (UPS) warned of a global slowdown that could lead to their first revenue decline since 2009. The National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates are expecting a decline of 26% in import volumes in US Ports. On the economic front, the ISM-PMI figure for January 2023 came in at 46.9, suggesting a contraction in future manufacturing.

Other risks may include more competitive pricing by competitors and may result in tighter margins for Rush. This could also lead to an inventory build and result in a higher interest expense. The demand for oil produced in the US may also deteriorate in a recession and lead to lower industry-specific trucks being sold and serviced.

The logistics industry may be more heavily scrutinized going forward given the recent train derailments across Ohio, Texas, and South Carolina. Depending on the political result, this could lead to a blanketed policy that will potentially increase the safety requirements of Class 8 vehicles or benefit the trucking industry by migrating logistics from rail to trucks.

One last risk to consider is the slowdown in new home starts. New home starts fell SAAR 4.5% month-to-month for January 2023. This could be a leading indicator for demand for new Class 8 trucks and potential lead to less trucks on the road, resulting in lower aftermarket parts & service.

Given these risks, management can potentially cut their dividend and not repurchase shares on the open market, resulting in lower shareholder returns. I believe these two shareholder benefits are vital to maintaining the company's value and reaching my valuation goal.

Shareholder Value

Rush brings tremendous value to their shareholders both through a stock dividend and share repurchase program. Their dividend has grown consistently on an annual basis with their last increase coming in at 10%. One thing I like about Rush is they hold true to their buyback program. They repurchased $93.1mm of their previous $100mm buyback program and as of 12/2/2022, retired the program and initiated a new $150mm buyback. I believe management sees their stock undervalued and are striving to bring as much value back to the shareholders. RUSHA brings higher liquidity but less voter rights at 1/20th the vote as compared to RUSHB. If trading volumes aren’t a concern, I recommend purchasing the shares that hold the highest dividend yield and capture some arbitrage-like pricing.

Valuation

Weighing the positive and negative catalysts for Rush Enterprises, I value Rush at $77.50/share for a market enterprise value of 11x EBITDA.

Proprietary Valuation Model

Conclusion

The economy is currently at a pivotal moment with divergent data flowing through. Some areas of the economy are resilient, and some areas seem to be cratering. Parsing out where Rush Enterprises fits into the overall economy, I expect their operations to continue to perform, whether it’s new truck sales or aftermarket parts and services. Given the large amount of used trucks sold in the last few years, I expect parts & services to be a bright spot for Rush in which older vehicles tend to break down more and require more maintenance. I believe Rush is a value stock and has the ability to appreciate over the next 3-5 years. My price target is $77.50 for an 11x EV/EBITDA using TTM figures.