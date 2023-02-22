Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCPK:AUKNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Hurihanganui - Chief Executive Officer

Phil Neutze - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Bowley - Forsyth Barr

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Alex Prineas - Morningstar

Marcus Curley - UBS

Amit Kanwatia - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the Auckland Airport Interim Results 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker, Carrie Hurihanganui, Chief Executive of Auckland Airports. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Carrie Hurihanganui

[Foreign Language] Welcome, and good morning to everyone joining the call for the interim results for financial year 2023. I am Carrie Hurihanganui, CE of Auckland Airport. And I am joined today by Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze.

It’s pleasing to see Auckland Airports delivered its first underlying profit in 2.5 years through the return of the international airlines increasing travel demand and record high load factors. However, similar to the industry globally it has not been without its challenges such as labor shortages, lost luggage, queues, which we have unfortunately have been felt by our customers as the system has went up to meet the increased demand. We are working hard across the airport ecosystem to address these issues, but it will take time.

I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the recent severe weather events impacting Auckland and regions across the north island. Our thanks go to travelers to their underlying patience and the team here at Auckland airport who continue to work incredibly hard to support the

