In this article, we're going to take a look at the biopharma company Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS), a multinational player in several, specialized and attractive overall fields. I like investing in pharma, though my portfolio after the recent surge in COVID-19 in several companies (such as Pfizer (PFE), and Bristol Myers (BMY) where I sold much of my stake at the "top"), is relatively pharma-light. Still, I recognize the timeless value and appeal of these investments and am happy to buy them at good valuations.

There are, however, several reasons why this is hard to do with Grifols - and in this article, I will go through those reasons and explain my thinking here.

Grifols - A Spanish Biopharma company from A to Z.

Grifols is a good business. A good business that employs well over 25,000 people here, invests billions in R&D and generates over €4.5B in revenues on an annual basis.

Some basic numbers about how the company works, and what it manages to generate for its shareholders and investors. Grifols usually manages a 38-45% gross margin, which goes down through SG&A and R&D to operating margins of around 18-25% - though in this latest year, margins are down to less than 8% overall with a barely-positive net income margin. We'll go through what's happening to the company in a bit here.

What the company does, on a high level, is being a principal producer of Blood Plasma. In terms of the production of blood plasma, both for its native European geography and for the global market, Grifols is a market leader. It's the largest on earth in this.

Blood plasma is a liquid component of blood that doesn't have blood cells, but it has proteins and other parts of whole blood, in suspension - and it's about 55% of our body's blood volume. Plasma is used for two things, primarily - plasma medicines and blood components. Manufacturing plasma medicines involves separating antibodies from plasma donations, which are then made into a medicine (immunoglobulin) and injected into people who lack them. Furthermore, blood plasma is also used as a component used to make Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) and cryoprecipitate, which can be transfused.

So, Grifols has made a market for itself, supplying IVIG, Albumin, and other plasma-derived products. Plasma is usually taken in through donations - and over the past few years, the company has significantly increased the number of centers and its capacity, to where it now is at around 22 million liters on an annual basis, which is a 7 ML/year increase from 2020.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

Grifols is also expanding just what it does, through various acquisitions. The latest of these is Biotest, which brings it significant therapeutic areas, a solid pipeline, and what Grifols believes to be innovation. I personally always see a risk of abandoning what you're good at to become a master of none, as it were, but I'm willing to see and hear the company out here.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

Grifols is going through a transformation, looking at reducing complexity and doing all the other great things associated with Agile and other frameworks which favor improvements in reaction times, process efficiencies, and the like. The company is moving towards consolidation, creating a broad, global footprint of over 400+ centers by the end of the 2022 fiscal, which is an increase of 2.9x if we go back and look at 2014 numbers.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

The pandemic was a problem for plenty of fields, but Grifols saw some of the brunts of it because plasma donations were down extremely low during the pandemic. It's back to accelerating numbers again. While in many nations it is illegal to be paid for blood donations, this is not the case in many geographies where Grifols operates.

To give you an example, a typical donation to Grifols in an area where payment is allowed, nets you between $50-$90 per donation of plasma. This is then used on a debit card that you can either use, donate or withdraw in cash. In terms of competition, Grifols pays almost the most for plasma - only the interstate blood bank pays more, as of 2022 November numbers.

This is a more complex and tricky question than you might expect. I live in a nation that does not allow payment for blood plasma, and the EU has a shortage of plasma to make medicines. It actually depends on imported plasma from nations where payment is allowed, like the US. In Europe, only a few countries allow such payments - Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Czech. As of the latest few years, more than 30% of European plasma is now imported, and this is unlikely to change - which also, by the way, explains the company's expansion plans into exactly these geographies.

Grifols owns almost 30% of all worldwide open plasma centers, as well as nearly a quarter of the worldwide volume of plasma - and the expansion over the past years has been extremely impressive. The company is also seeing increased volumes on a per-center basis,

Overall, the plasma business is what I want to focus on for this company. Its growth vectors might be interesting, but its legacy operations are where I believe the company has the investor appeal. The simple fact is, the world needs far more plasma than is currently available, and this will drive how this industry changes for the next few years. The simple fact is, extremely few countries offer efficient and large ways to collect it, and the demand is extremely high.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

The company has significantly underperformed in the market and taken significant hits in profitability as well but is forecasting to get back to growth through a mix of different, attractive ventures and strategies.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

All of this sounds quite excellent - and the company has a lot of things going for it. Unfortunately, the things we typically look for are not part of them. First off, Grifols does not offer investors any sort of competitive dividend at this time. The company cut it about 1 year ago, and it's unclear when it's coming back. Second, Grifols has a mighty B+ rating in terms of credit - it's extremely low-rated. The combination of these two factors gives me pause. The reason the company cut its dividend was the extreme leverage, and Grifols has given very clear targets on when we can expect the dividends to resume.

Grifols IR (Grifols IR)

The fundamental upside to Grifols is the demand for the products that the company markets and sells, as well as its new M&A-based growth vectors. That's also what we see when we look at almost any forecast for the company here.

An argument can indeed be made that this company is a turnaround story in the making. And I, with my combination of being heavily in Europe, and loving good turnaround stories, should be all over something like this here.

Grifols analyst estimates (TIKR.com)

Valuation for Grifols - It's good, but the upside is somewhat speculative

So, a few things. First, I view it as a foregone conclusion at this point that this level of share price in Grifols won't be sticking around forever. Eventually, the underlying upside that this company offers in terms of EPS and other fundamentals will revert. The company isn't normally at a sub-10% OM, it's just there for the time being.

So, there is an upside for Grifols stock here, based on sheer valuation.

How high?

That's a different story.

The last 10 or so years have not been good for Grifols. Even with the next few years of estimated growth included, the growth rate is less than 55 estimated here. If you invested in Grifols years ago at a premium, you're likely underwater now, and likely to remain there for some time, unfortunately.

Grifols Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

Furthermore, Grifols has said the dividend will be gone until a 4x leverage. The leverage for the company is now at around 7.9x for the 2022 period. That means the company's dividend is likely to be gone for a long, long time. Like, get ready to wait 3-4 years long. I don't fault the company for this focus - an 8x leverage is not sustainable in this, or the coming interest rate environment. Grifols isn't in any immediate danger either at €1.6B of liquidity with half a billion cash and equivalents on hand, but it's a situation for investors that have been stressing, to say the least.

So, a possible 15x P/E upside for the company here based on EPS growth of almost 25% per year until 2025E calls for annualized RoR of 31.1%, which is of course amazing. It comes with no dividends, but an even close to certain triple-digit RoR is worth pausing for. However, the problem is that historical analyst accuracy is dubious at best. More than 42% of the time on a 1-year basis, analysts fail negatively at forecasting Grifols with a 10% margin of error. DCF is mostly useless due to the instability in growth and the relatively unforecastable nature of these earnings we're looking at.

Combine this with junk credit, no dividend, and lacking guidance from management towards these last years of terrible results, and Grifols doesn't exude or inspire me with confidence. - and this is talking as someone who often invests in exactly these types of turnarounds.

What differentiates this turnaround from other turnarounds I usually invest in?

A few things, dear readers:

Most turnarounds I invest in still have their dividends (though they can be cut)

Most turnarounds I invest in still have IG credit

Most turnarounds I invest in are far larger in terms of market cap

Most turnarounds I invest in have had better communication from management.

Grifols does earn some points here because it's a market leader - and that's a hard thing to look away from. This combined with its fundamental strength is the only reason I'm willing to go positive and into the "Spec buy" range here. Because the forecast failures for Grifols are not just recent years. They're the worst, in recent years, for sure. 70% misses in 2021. But they go back to 2010, 2011, 2016, and other years. It's just not a good track record, which to me implies instability.

So, I do like Grifols here - I like the company's potential. And I have a small position in the company. But it's one of the more speculative positions I've recently gone into, simply because there is an absolute lack of clarity in credit rating, dividends, and how quickly earnings will ramp up. I believe current analysts are being far too positive if they believe this will go in a straight, 20-25% growth line.

Analysts mostly share my concerns. What was, not that long ago, a €30/share native PT, is now down to €17.5 average, from 17 analysts. However, a full 13 of them are either at "BUY" or another equivalent rating on the company, implying a native upside of 24%. I believe that the €17-€18 PT range is conservative enough to be workable. It implies a significant discount from its biotech peers, including Biogen (BIIB), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY), Biocon, and others. It implies a significant discount in revenues to around 3.5x, around 1.5x in sales, and a P/E of around 15-16x normalized.

I can get behind that, and because of that, the following is my Grifols thesis.

Thesis

Grifols is the world leader in Plasma and plasma-related biopharma. This gives the company a clear advantage. However, overleverage has driven credit rating to a B+ and canceled the company's relatively acceptable dividend, which impacts what we should pay for the company.

I can only call this non-yielding business a speculative "BUY", despite an upside in the double digits and an "easily" forecastable upside of over 20% per year until 2023E if the company's expectations materialize.

I'm at a €17/share native PT, which means that I'm positive, and own the stock, but I'm staying very conservatively exposed to make up for the risk I see here.

I argue that the only issue is really the dividend since the B+ cannot be said to be equal to not being conservative, given the company's market position. that makes it a "BUY".