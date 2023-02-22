IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Horsley - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Rich Gelfond - Chief Executive Officer

Natasha Fernandes - Chief Financial Officer

Megan Colligan - President, IMAX Entertainment

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wold - B. Riley

Eric Handler - ROTH Capital

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

James Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the IMAX Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Horsley, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Jennifer Horsley

Thank you and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us on today's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer; and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Megan Colligan, President IMAX Entertainment; and Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, are also joining us today.

Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. At the conclusion of this call, our historical Excel model will be posted to the website as well. I would like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements.

Today's call, as well as the accompanying slide deck, may include statements that are

