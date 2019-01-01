Delta Air Lines: Favored Over Southwest Airlines

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines' revenues were higher than ever and profits are increasing. It is considered one of the best on-time airlines and both customers and employers are satisfied.
  • Delta Air Lines expects revenues to rise sharply by 15% to 20% year-on-year in 2023, and earnings per share are also expected to rise sharply by about 60%.
  • DAL stock's valuation seems favorable, and since Delta Air Lines has no operational problems, I prefer to invest in Delta Air Lines over Southwest Airlines.

Final International Flights Arrive In Sydney Of Border Restrictions Easing To Allow Quarantine-Free Travel

James D. Morgan

Introduction

Airline stocks grow strongly in times of economic upswing but can also fall sharply in times of economic downturn. The share price of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rose significantly from 2012 to 2020 and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Three year financial plan - Delta 4th quarter investor presentation

Three year financial plan (Delta 4th quarter investor presentation)

Delta Airlines' cash flow highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Delta Airlines' cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Delta Airlines earnings estimates - DAL ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Delta Airlines earnings estimates (DAL ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

