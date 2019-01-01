James D. Morgan

Introduction

Airline stocks grow strongly in times of economic upswing but can also fall sharply in times of economic downturn. The share price of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rose significantly from 2012 to 2020 and significantly outperformed the S&P500. The corona crisis gave the stock price a big crunch, and now it has not returned to pre-2019 levels, even though profits are at record levels.

Data by YCharts

Delta Air Lines is shareholder-friendly and has returned a lot of cash to shareholders by distributing dividends and buying back shares. Delta Air Lines does not have the operational problems with their scheduling system that have resulted in many cancellations and historically low on-time flights at Southwest Airlines. The stock looks attractive at the current price level and revenue and earnings expectations are really strong. However, there are still risks to the airline industry. Therefore, the stock is a buy.

Earning Report Is Appealing, Outlook Raised

Travel spending rose significantly in December, 3% above 2019 levels and 7% above 2021 levels. Wells Fargo's CFO Mike Santomassimo also said during his recent quarterly earnings call that travel and entertainment spending rose sharply, but he was also concerned about the economy.

Operating revenue was all time high with $50.6B for the full year 2022, representing an 8% increase over 2019. Operating margin came in high at 10.9% and adjusted earnings per share for the full year were $3.20.

An updated fleet has provided improved fuel efficiency of 4.2% in 2022 compared to 2019. This means lower fuel costs and significant cost savings. Also, fleet modifications, improved landing procedures and optimizations of flight paths and speeds have also resulted in saving 10 million gallons of fuel in 2022.

Delta Air Lines expects year-over-year revenue growth between 15% and 20% for the full year 2023. Operating margin is expected to be between 10% and 12% and earnings per share are expected to be between $5 and $6. The key assumptions in these guidelines are that real GDP remains the same compared to 2022, fuel price per gallon is between $3.00 and $3.20, and non-operating costs are $1.3 billion.

Three year financial plan (Delta 4th quarter investor presentation)

Delta Air Lines excels as the most on-time airline and has earned the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence. Delta Air Lines also ranks high on Forbes' annual list of "World's Best Employers." Both are big wins for both customer satisfaction and job satisfaction, which will increase long-term shareholder value because everyone is satisfied with Delta's services and work principles.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Delta Air Lines returned much cash to shareholders in the period before the corona crisis. In addition to paying dividends, Delta Air Lines bought back shares, which is a tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders because it increases the dividend per share and can increase the share price because demand increases while supply decreases. The buyback yield was high at the time, about 5% per year.

Net income and free cash flow fell significantly during the corona crisis, and Delta Air Lines scrapped its dividend and share repurchase program.

Delta Airlines' cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Stock’s Valuation Looks Favorable

Finally, we look at the stock's valuation. Delta Air Lines has a strong buy quant rating and Wall Street is also optimistic about the stock. Delta Airlines is broadly listed at 319 out of 4758, which is pretty good.

The PE ratio is a commonly used ratio to understand the stock valuation. The chart shows that the GAAP PE ratio is currently 19, which is quite high for an airline. Earnings are not at pre-pandemic levels, so I suggest using the average PE ratio to compare projected revenues. The 3-year average PE ratio is 9.4.

Data by YCharts

14 analysts have revised earnings per share upward, estimating that earnings per share will rise to $8.10 for 2025. If we multiply this EPS estimate by the 3 year average PE ratio of 9.4, we arrive at a share price of $76, representing a share price growth of 95%. This seems somewhat optimistic, but if the analysts are correct in their forecast, the share price seems undervalued at this price level.

Delta Airlines earnings estimates (DAL ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

If we dive a little deeper into the balance sheet, we see that Delta Air Lines has slightly more debt than cash compared to Southwest Airlines. This is not a problem for Delta Air Lines because debt is easily manageable. The enterprise value/EBIT ratio is a valuation measure that takes into account cash and debt, which gives a more accurate picture of the stock's valuation. Delta Air Lines' enterprise value/EBIT ratio is slightly lower than Southwest Airlines'.

Data by YCharts

Risks To Mention

Delta Air Lines presented strong growth figures in its recent fourth-quarter presentation and expects earnings per share to rise sharply to more than $7 by 2024 thanks to margin improvements and a reduction in CAPEX. Still, there are risks for the company as the airline industry is highly dependent on economic cycles.

Now, the U.S. economy is doing well: in the fourth quarter of 2022, the U.S. economy grew 2.9% year-on-year. The labor market is also hot: unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years, which has contributed to high inflation. To reduce the high inflation, FOMC members anticipate further interest rate hikes, keeping the federal funds rate around 5 to 5½ percent by the end of 2023.

Now that interest rates are rising, the yield curve has inverted once again. And historically, an inverted yield curve is considered a good predictor of economic recessions. The past 5 recessions have been well predicted by the yield curve. Although economists are generally optimistic about the U.S. economy in the coming years, I am cautious. In the past, airline stocks have fallen sharply during recessions. Delta Air Lines plunged 69% during the corona crisis and 67% during the financial crisis.

Delta Air Lines' guidance was based on GDP growth, fuel prices and non-operating costs. So if GDP growth stagnates, its guidance will be revised downward. The likelihood of a recession is the biggest risk to Delta Air Lines' future growth path.

Conclusion

Shares of airlines tend to go up and down during economic booms and busts. More recently, all airlines saw their shares fall sharply during the corona pandemic. Now things are returning to normal and the airlines are running at full capacity. Delta Airlines' revenues were higher than ever and profits are increasing. It is considered one of the best on-time airlines and both customers and employers are satisfied. Delta Airlines expects revenues to rise sharply by 15% to 20% year-on-year in 2023, and earnings per share are also expected to rise sharply by about 60%. Delta Airlines has always been a strong proponent of returning cash to shareholders. After the corona pandemic, returning cash to shareholders was canceled, but the company is in no hurry to return it soon. DAL stock's valuation seems favorable, and since Delta Airlines has no operational problems (like Southwest Airlines), I prefer to invest in Delta Airlines over Southwest Airlines.