PCTEL Trades At Excessive Multiples Of Several Profitability Measures

Feb. 23, 2023 12:13 AM ETPCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
618 Followers

Summary

  • PCTI designs and manufactures antenna components used in IoT products, as well as radio frequency testing equipment.
  • The company's revenues and gross margins are volatile because of the mix of these two segments, high margin cyclical RF testing equipment and less cyclical but lower-margin antenna components.
  • Below gross profits, the company loses most of its profitability in R&D expenses. I think these expenses are a cost to do business rather than a durable moat builder.
  • A priori promising cash flows, much higher than net income, are caused by stock-based compensation and underestimated acquisition CAPEX.
  • Based on accrual profitability, cash profitability or even R&D self-financing capacity, the company trades at excessive multiples.
Contador inteligente en la cocina

MartinPrescott/E+ via Getty Images

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is a designer and manufacturer of antenna components used in electronic products, as well as radio frequency testing equipment.

The company has not been able to grow revenues since the introduction of Wi-Fi and mobile internet after 2007. Although

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
618 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.