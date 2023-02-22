Boardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.58K Followers

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (OTCQB:BWLKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Duncan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Charlie Glavin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Stevens - Echelon Wealth Partners

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Boardwalktech Software Corp. Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Graham Parel [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Boardwalktech's quarterly conference call. This call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 period ended -- sorry, period ended December 31, 2022. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. Our call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan; along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.

Before we begin with formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our regulatory filings. Today, we issued our third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results A copy of which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.boardwalktech.com and posted on SEDAR. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.