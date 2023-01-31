Eagle Bulk Shipping: A Mid-Sized Vessel Specialist With An Edge

Feb. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)SBLK, GNK, PANL, ZIM, DSX, GOGL, SB, GSL, DAC, NMM
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
245 Followers

Summary

  • Among the companies specializing in the mid-sized vessel category, EGLE is the company with the largest fleet.
  • The company has been able to hold 70% of their Q4 TCE per day fixed at very similar rate as in Q3.
  • EGLE scores higher on profitability ratios compared to its peers, making it an attractive choice for investors looking to invest in this sector.
  • Based on an EV/EBITDA valuation, EGLE stock is currently undervalued at around 40% compared it its peers. We rate it a buy based on this ratio.
Side view of dry bulk carriers cargo ship in the sea

Miro Nenchev

Introduction and Background

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) is one of the leading companies within the mid-sized vessel dry bulk shipping universe. They have an impressive fleet of 54 fully owned vessels, including 26 Supramax and 28 Ultramax vessels, EGLE has positioned

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
245 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EGLE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.