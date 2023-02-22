Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 11:29 PM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.58K Followers

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Seth Frank - Vice President, Investor Relations

Seth Blackley - Chief Executive Officer

John Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

David Larsen - BTIG

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Jailendra Singh - Truist

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Charles Rhyee - Cowen

Operator

Welcome to Evolent Health’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2022. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your hosts for the call today from Evolent Health are Seth Blackley, Chief Executive Officer; and John Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. This call will be archived and available later this evening and for the next week via the webcast on the company’s website in the section entitled Investor Relations.

I will now hand the call to Seth Frank, Evolent’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Seth, please go ahead.

Seth Frank

Thank you and good evening. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. For additional information on the company’s results and outlook, please refer to its fourth quarter press release that we issued earlier today.

Finally, as a reminder, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed during today’s call to the most direct comparable GAAP measures are available in the summary presentation available in the Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.