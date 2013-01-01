CymaBay: Long Term Is Constructive With Potential Seladelpar Conversion

Feb. 23, 2023 12:46 AM ETCymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • CymaBay caught a strong bid in early FY23 after advising its collaboration with Kaken Pharma in Japan.
  • Its seladelpar compound has potential to create a medical breakthrough in primary biliary cholangitis.
  • This could disrupt the current treatment paradigm and enable CBAY to capture market share rapidly.
  • Net-net, rate buy.

Two men cycling through the forest as the morning sun lights up the trail

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Summary

In FY23, we continue building out exposure to underappreciated names within the healthcare spectrum that are working toward a medical breakthrough in complex disease segments. Immediately we turn readers' attention to CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc (

4

Data: Updata

r

Image retrieved from CBAY investor presentation, August 2022, pp. 8

rr

Image retrieved from CBAY investor presentation, August 2022, pp. 3

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Updata

r

Data: Seeking Alpha, CBAY, see: "ratings"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CBAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.