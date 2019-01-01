ZipRecruiter Q4 Results: Downgrading To Hold

Feb. 23, 2023 1:16 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.15K Followers

Summary

  • The results for Q4 and FY2022 for ZipRecruiter were close to what was expected, but guidance was extremely weak.
  • After a significant share price increase year to date, and the weak outlook, shares no longer look meaningfully undervalued.
  • While the company continues to look promising, based on the less attractive valuation and the weak outlook, we are adjusting our rating to 'Hold' from 'Buy' previously.

man business chair sitting waiting woman businessman candidate recruitment businesswoman office businessperson job young interview line

Paperkites/iStock via Getty Images

If there is one thing that ZipRecruiter's (NYSE:ZIP) Q4 results showed is that headwinds are getting increasingly bad. We found the Q1 and FY2023 guidance particularly concerning. This, combined with a share price that had been moving

ZipRecruiter FY2022 Results

ZipRecruiter Investor Presentation

ZipRecruiter Revenue Growth

ZipRecruiter Investor Presentation

ZipRecruiter Revenue per Paid Employer

ZipRecruiter Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

ZipRecruiter EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.15K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.