United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) recently delivered beneficial guidance for 2023, and believes that fiber services will reach a significant number of customers by 2026. I also believe that successful commercialization and deployment of 5G services could accelerate free cash flow generation. There are obvious risks coming from FCC rules or actions with regards to roaming services or new technological innovations from competitors; however, I believe that USM stock is undervalued.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation offers wireless telecommunications services to customers. The company connects a total population of close to 32 million.

There are three main features that make the company very appealing for investors. First, the average revenue per account continues to increase. In 2022, we saw the average revenue per account increase from $127 to $130. It is not a lot of money. However, if we take into account the number of retail connections reported by United States Cellular, we are talking about a massive amount of dollars.

Besides, I am quite optimistic about the company’s fiber expansion program. In the last quarterly report, United States Cellular reported ambitious 2026 goals that included broadband penetration rate expected to be close to 40%. In addition, the company expects to report that 60% of its total service address mix will be represented by Fiber in 2026. Considering that fiber is more expensive, I would be expecting significant revenue generation from 2023 to 2026.

Finally, the share repurchase program and the dividend growth since 1995 are worth noting. Management really takes care of shareholders, which will likely bring stock demand if the financial results are also beneficial.

The Guidance Given For 2023 Includes EBITDA Growth

I decided to do due diligence about United States Cellular after receiving the most recent quarterly earnings released. Management believes that new 5G networks, customer growth, and cost optimization will likely bring business expansion.

In 2023, we will continue to focus on customer growth, cost optimization, and investing in 5G expansion. Source: Quarterly Report Release

Furthermore, it is worth noting that fixed wireless connections increased by 50% in 2022 with tower sales growing at a double digit. I believe that investors should have a look at the following lines from management. There is a significant amount of optimism.

We have also seen good momentum from investing in growth areas, as our fixed wireless connections increased by over 50% during 2022, and our tower revenues grew by double-digit percentage points in the year. Additionally, we remain on track with our multi-year network modernization and 5G programs. Source: Quarterly Report Release

The guidance given for the full year 2023 is also quite impressive. The company expects to deliver Non-GAAP EBITDA close to $860-$1010 million with D&A close to $645 million and interest expenses of $205 million.

Expectations From Other Financial Analysts Include 2023 FCF Margin of 20% And Growing Operating Margin From 2023 To 2025

In my opinion, it is worth considering that other financial analysts expect significant net sales growth and FCF generation from 2023. Market estimates include $4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, an EBITDA close to $1.1 billion, 2025 net income of $184 million, and 2023 FCF of $851 million.

I made other assumptions about the future, and my numbers are a bit more conservative than those of other analysts, so I believe that investors may want to have a look at their expectations.

Financial Position

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company reported cash of $273 million, total current assets worth $1.72 billion, and licenses of $4.6 billion. Property and equipment stood at $2.6 billion along with total assets of $11 billion. With more cash, more assets, more licenses, and more property, I believe that the business model appears to be in expansion mode.

Long-term debt also increased from $2.7 billion to $3.18 billion with total current liabilities of $1.19 billion and trade accounts payable of $344 million. I am expecting CFO close to $600-$700 million and an EBITDA close to $1 billion. With these figures, net leverage does not seem small. With that, considering the stability of the CFO, I believe that the total amount of debt is not that worrying.

Assuming That United States Cellular Offers High-quality Network And Consumers Accept To Contract Fiber Would Imply $38 Per Share

Under my base case scenario, I assumed that United States Cellular would successfully offer a high-quality network. I also assumed that the company’s plans and pricing strategies will likely seduce existing and new consumers. As a result, cash flow from operations will likely increase or remain relatively stable.

Under this scenario, I foresee that United States Cellular will successfully launch new investments in new states in the US. Considering the expertise accumulated by management for many years, in my view, the company will be able to compete in new states.

UScellular operates a regional wireless network. UScellular’s interests in wireless spectrum licenses include both direct interests whereby UScellular is the licensee and investment interests in entities which are licensees; together, these direct and investment interests involve operating and non-operating wireless spectrum licenses covering portions of 30 states and a total population of approximately 51 million at December 31, 2022. Source: 10-K

Finally, I believe that 5G services, the growth of the 5G market, and application will likely benefit United States Cellular. Let’s keep in mind that the company launched commercial 5G services in existing markets. As soon as more customers understand the number of new options that the new technology offers, I believe that the company’s revenue growth will likely increase.

5G technology helps address customers’ growing demand for data services and enhances services, including high-speed fixed wireless home internet services, requiring high speed and reliability as well as low latency. UScellular's low-band and high-band spectrum is currently supporting mobility and fixed wireless services. UScellular has acquired mid-band spectrum which it will deploy in the future to further enable the delivery of 5G services. UScellular has launched commercial 5G services in portions of substantially all of its markets and will continue to launch in additional areas in the coming years. Source: 10-K

My cash flow statement model includes net income of around $35-$45 million from 2023 to 2030, 2030 D&A close to $805 million, and 2030 stock-based compensation of $5 million.

I also assumed 2030 changes in inventory close to -$526 million, 2030 changes in accounts receivable of -$279 million, 2030 changes in accounts payable of $189 million, and 2030 CFO close to $676 million.

My numbers also include capital expenditures of around $50 million in 2030, which would include close to $625 million in 2030. Also, with a WACC of 5.5%, the NPV of future free cash flow would be close to $1.650 billion. Finally, with an EV/FCF ratio close to 10.95x, the NPV of future FCF would be $4.485 billion. In sum, I obtained an equity valuation of $3.2 billion and a fair price of $38 per share.

Risks

US Cellular’s competitors are marketing their 5G networks like the company does. Considering that large telecom corporations with a lot of resources compete with UScellular, the company may lose market share in certain regions. Management discussed these risks in a very recent annual report.

UScellular and its competitors are actively marketing their deployment of 5G and, as a result, are raising consumer awareness of the technology. If UScellular cannot keep pace with its competitors in deploying 5G or other comparable offerings, or if UScellular's deployment of 5G technology does not result in significant incremental revenues, UScellular's financial condition, results of operations or ability to do business could continue to be adversely affected. Source: 10-K

US Cellular’s roaming services may be affected by changes in FCC rules or actions, which could have adverse effects on UScellular’s roaming revenues. The company noted very clearly in its last 10-K that consolidation of competitors and other factors could lead to revenue growth declines.

Consolidation among other carriers which have network footprints that currently overlap UScellular’s network, the expansion of other carriers' network coverage in UScellular's footprint, and/or lower roaming rates with other carriers are expected to continue to decrease future roaming revenues for UScellular. Source: 10-K

Finally, changes in technologies or emerging competitors from other markets may be very detrimental for the company’s revenue growth line. Management gave a few examples about incoming technological changes, for instance fixed-mobile convergence services that combine wireline broadband services appear to represent a serious threat. Lower revenue growth will likely imply lower FCF margins, resulting in a lower stock valuation.

The telecommunications industry is experiencing significant changes in technologies and services expected by customers, as evidenced by evolving industry standards, ongoing improvements in the capacity and quality of digital technology, shorter development cycles for new services and products, and enhancements and changes in end-user requirements and preferences. Further, fixed-mobile convergence services that combine wireline broadband services with mobile services represent a competitive threat. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

United States Cellular Corporation delivered very optimistic guidance for 2023, and believes that its fiber will reach many more customers by 2026. In my view, obtaining new licenses in new states and successful commercialization of services related to the 5G revolution will likely bring consistent CFO growth. There are also several risks that include new technological innovations from competitors, failed commercialization of 5G technologies, or changes in the FCC rules or actions. With that, I believe that the company could be worth much more than its current market price.