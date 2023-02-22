Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (GRBMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 12:33 AM ETGrupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRBMF), BMBOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.58K Followers

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GRBMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Servitje - Chairman and CEO

Diego Gaxiola - CFO

Alfred Penny - President, Bimbo Bakeries USA

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Lewis Willard - GBM

Alan Alanis - Santander

Sergio Matsumoto - Citigroup

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Alvaro Garcia - BTG

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Federico Galassi - The RG

Operator

Good day and welcome to Grupo Bimbo Results Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over Mr. Daniel Servitje, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Servitje

Thank you very much. And good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola; our COO -- our new COO, Rafael Pamias; BBU’s President, Fred Penny; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; [Indiscernible] BBU Senior Vice President, and several members of our finance team.

2022 was a remarkable year with historic financial performance, reaching $19.8 billion in net sales and $2.7 billion in EBITDA and posting 10% and 12% 10-year compounded annual growth rates respectively.

We saw market share gains in most categories made record CapEx investments of $1.2 billion, fine-tuned or strategic focus on grain-based fruits after selling [Indiscernible] invested in and grew our brands, successfully turned around Argentina and Brazil, and we launched our sustainability strategy. I am very proud of the dedication and hard work of our associates who have worked tirelessly of the headwinds of this challenging global environment.

The demand for

