krispetkong/iStock via Getty Images

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had a relatively challenging year in 2022. Near term challenges are likely to persist but their long term prospects are positive. See my previous coverage on GLW here.

Soft performance in 2022, continued near term softness possible

Amid challenging operating conditions, American specialty glass company Corning delivered a relatively soft performance in 2022. Revenues were up just 1% to USD 14.2 billion, decelerating from the previous years’ growth of 25% YoY. Net profits declined by 31% YoY to USD 1.3 billion.

Continued macro weakness, inflation, and elevated interest rates suggest soft prospects near term. China’s reopening is expected to give a boost to consumer spending on display products (and some analysts expect LCD monitor shipments to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023) but smartphone shipments, which fell to their lowest level since 2013 last year, are expected to grow just 2% in 2023 as a result of weak macro conditions.

Counterpoint Research

Meanwhile Corning’s optical fiber segment has been riding on a fiber boom over the past few years, but some pundits are of the view the boom may go bust as rising costs for equipment and labor, along with higher costs of capital lead to reduced returns. AT&T’s (T) fiber buildout pace for instance appears to be slowing.

Longer term however there are reasons to be optimistic about Corning’s prospects.

Optimal Communications benefiting from increasing fiber deployment

Corning’s Optical Communications segment has been a beneficiary of rising fiber deployments with revenues up 15% YoY to USD 5 billion in FY 2022, the second fastest growing segment after Hemlock which saw revenues rise 33.7% YoY.

There is ample runway for further growth as trends such as tower fiberization, continued 5G rollout, increasing cloud adoption (driving hyperscalers and data center operators to increase fiber deployment), increasing consumer take up of FTTH (Fiber To The Home) and remote working trends drive optical fiber demand.

Yet there is plenty of room for further growth; by 2025, S&P Global projects fiber will become the dominant fixed broadband platform in all regions except in the Middle East and Africa, and in North America. In Corning’s home market, just 43% of U.S households (amounting to 60.5 million households) have access to reliable fiber internet connections, and North America lags all other regions in terms of FTTH adoption.

S&P Global

Nevertheless fiber deployments in the U.S. have been strong over the past few years, and with plenty of multi-year government funding being made available, fiber deployments in the U.S. should accelerate in the coming years. Notable fiber funding programs include USD 42 billion in funding under the U.S. government’s BEAD program and USD 1 billion under the ReConnect program among others.

Nokia

Specialty Materials segment could benefit as flexible phones go mainstream

Flexible phones are currently a novelty but sales are growing at a scorching pace; Counterpoint Research expects foldable phones shipments to increase 73% YoY to 16 million units in 2022, and increase 62% YoY to 26 million units in 2023.

Counterpoint Research

This presents an opportunity for Corning as foldable phones require more glass according to management. Moreover, for bendable phones to become mainstream, certain issues would have to be addressed notably the cost factor, and Corning’s experience, scale advantages (as the world’s top smartphone display glass company with a 70% market share), financial resources that could be deployed for research and development (as one of the biggest glass companies in the world, Corning accounts for about 8% of U.S. glass manufacturing revenues, and dominates the display glass market as a whole with an estimated 40% market share), advantages as a low-cost player (in other segments within the glass industry such as display), existing relationships with suppliers (Corning’s customers include Apple and Samsung, the latter of which is currently the leading foldable phone brand according to Counterpoint Research) well positions the company to capitalize on the opportunity.

Specialty Materials is Corning’s third-biggest and third-most profitable business segment, with revenues of USD 2 billion, segment profits of USD 340 million in 2022, and segment margins of 17%.

Hemlock - potential beneficiary of growing solar capacity in the U.S.

Hemlock is Corning's smallest business segment, but it was the fastest growing segment in 2022 with revenues up 33% YoY to USD 1.66 billion.

Solar accounts for just 3% of America’s electricity production, but 49 states require electric utilities to increase renewable energy’s share of electricity production to 30%-35% by 2035.

Along with America’s decarbonization goals as well as a favorable regulatory environment (the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act extended investment tax credits for solar projects), solar capacity in the country is projected to triple over the next five years from 129 GW currently to 336 GW by 2027.

PV Magazine

The opportunity should drive polysilicon demand over the years. China is currently the world’s dominant producer of polysilicon but America’s increasing focus on reshoring much of their industries, including solar products, could be a potential boost to U.S. suppliers along the entire solar supply chain including Hemlock (in which Corning holds a majority stake) which supplies solar-grade polysilicon.

Environmental Technologies segment should continue to benefit from stringent emissions regulation medium term

Corning’s Environmental Technologies segment should benefit from ongoing demand for catalytic converters (which help vehicles eliminate pollutants from exhaust emissions).

Although increasing adoption of EVs (which do not require catalytic converters) is likely to put a lid on long term growth, ICE vehicles are expected to remain in use for the medium term; EV sales are still far outnumbered by conventional vehicle sales (IEA estimates EVs to account for 13% of global vehicle sales in 2023). With emission regulations becoming increasingly stringent, catalytic converter demand is expected to remain robust in the years to come and ICE vehicle phase-out targets are years away.

theicct.org

Numerous market research projections forecast growth rates in the high single digits for the global catalytic converter market, a positive trend for Corning medium term. Environmental Technologies generated USD 1.6 billion in sales and USD 292 million in earnings for Corning in 2022, its fourth biggest business segment by profits and its second most profitable business segment in terms of margins.

Conclusion

With a forward P/E of 17 Corning is trading at a slight discount compared to their 5-year average of 18. Some may view the stock as a buy while others may view it as a hold due to possible near term headwinds which could potentially impact Corning’s earnings given the company’s capital-intensive business model.

Analysts are generally neutral on GLW stock.