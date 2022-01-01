Wolverine World Wide: Brand Reshuffling Can Unlock Value

Feb. 23, 2023 1:48 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Wolverine World Wide is undergoing a brand portfolio restructuring meant to focus on core strengths and improve profitability.
  • Q4 earnings were highlighted by solid sales growth from brands like "Merrell" and "Saucony" despite some ongoing margin pressure.
  • Shares have been volatile, but we believe the long-term outlook is positive.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Image of sport colorful shoes on showcase

JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) just released its Q4 earnings, with the headline numbers coming in largely as expected. That said, the results this quarter were good enough to brush aside concerns following a disastrous Q3 where sharply weaker

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.34K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.