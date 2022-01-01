JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) just released its Q4 earnings, with the headline numbers coming in largely as expected. That said, the results this quarter were good enough to brush aside concerns following a disastrous Q3 where sharply weaker sales led to a nearly -30% single-day decline in the stock price at the time. Favorably, WWW stock has largely recovered from that selloff, entering 2023 with a more stabilized outlook and improving financial metrics.

While the footwear and apparel marketer has faced a challenging macro backdrop against headwinds for consumer spending, the positives here include ongoing growth from the core brands. Amid a "100-day action plan" initiated late last year in an effort to improve profitability, we see signs of a broader turnaround supporting a positive long-term outlook. Expect WWW to remain volatile, but we see more upside going forward.

Data by YCharts

WWW Earnings Recap

Wolverine reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.15, in line with market estimates, and down from a positive $0.37 in the period last year. The challenge for the company has been dealing with excess inventory which reached what were seen as bloated levels earlier in the year.

For context, Wolverine faced a shortage of shoes in the second half of 2021, and simply produced too many while market trends slowed. The result is that an effort to discount inventory to clear stocks is reflected in a sharply lower gross margin that reached and adjusted 33.9% in Q4 compared to 42.4% in the period last year. This apparent misstep from management, hitting profitability in 2022, explains much of the weakness in shares over the year.

Favorably, inventories are down from Q3 and expected to normalize which should work as a boost to margins and strong profitability going forward. This narrative is a bigger part of the improved outlook.

source: company IR

On the top line, Q4 sales of $665 million, up 4.6% year over year, or 8.4% on a constant currency basis. We take these figures as otherwise impressive considering the comparison period in Q4 2021 defined by the exceptionally strong trends in consumer spending, including the boost from stimulus efforts in the U.S.

The momentum was driven by a 31% y/y constant currency increase from the "Merrell" brand known for its hiking shoes, as well as a 30% increase in the sportier "Saucony" group. These two labels together represent nearly half of the business and highlight the underlying strength of Wolverine, in our opinion.

On the other hand, the "Sperry" brand has been an underperformer, with sales down -28% y/y. During the earnings conference call, management cited a design cycle of styles that simply did not connect with consumers, which the company intends to address.

source: company IR

Other themes in the quarter included some progress in expanding internationally, with sales climbing 32% y/y across both company operations and joint venture partnerships.

For the full-year 2022, revenue climbed by 11.2% or 14.1% on a constant currency basis. 2022 adjusted EPS of $1.41, was down -24% from 2021, but still positive excluding non-cash impairment charges. Keep in mind there is also a $0.10 quarterly dividend that yields 2.5%.

Data by YCharts

On the balance sheet, Wolverine ended the quarter with $1.0 billion in net debt and a reported leverage ratio of 2.7x. On this point, after the quarter ended, Wolverine announced the sale of the "Keds" brand which will work to streamline the business into stronger segments. The divestiture effort alongside cost savings initiatives is expected to generate between $200 and $250 million in free cash flow in 2023. This will help the net debt level trend lower to a target rate of $75 million by this time next year.

With guidance, the company sees 2023 revenue growth roughly flat, or +1% to +3% on a constant currency basis. A gross margin of 42% for the year would mark an improvement compared to 39.9% in 2022. An adjusted EPS midpoint of $1.50, implies a 6% annual increase.

source: company IR

What's Next For WWW?

We're looking at WWW as a turnaround name, emerging out of a difficult year between some execution setbacks and the shifting macro environment. Nevertheless, the takeaway is that fundamentals remain solid with stable liquidity and an expectation for improving earnings.

The attraction here is the company's global reach with an extensive distribution network that includes major retailers in more than 170 countries. This is important in the segment of "value" shoes. Taking a step back, several steps have been announced to mark a strategy to generate stronger growth.

Brand group structure reshuffling to capture synergies.

$150 million in annual "profit improvements" with at least $65 million expected to be achieved this year.

Focus on core: Keds sale, "Hush Puppies" licensing, plans to divest "Wolverine Leathers" business.

Deleverage and improve working capital.

source: company IR

In terms of valuation, the management midpoint EPS target for 2023 implies shares are trading at a forward P/E of around 10x. This level is in line with some footwear comparables like Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), Steven Madden, Ltd (SHOO), and Crocs, Inc. (CROX). It's not necessarily that WWW is cheap or undervalued in this group, but has room to climb higher in the bullish scenario where growth and earnings outperform as operating conditions normalize.

Data by YCharts

WWW Stock Price Forecast

From the stock price chart, it's encouraging to see shares break above a long-running downtrend that had been in place since late 2021. We rate shares as a buy with a price target of $20.00 representing a forward P/E of 12.5x on the upper end of management's 2023 EPS target.

The way we see it playing out is that the growth from the core Merrell and Saucony brands alongside the impact of debt deleveraging will work to support a higher valuation premium. Into 2024, the earnings momentum can turn WWW back into a growth stock.

The main risk to consider would be the impact of a deeper deterioration to the economic backdrop, defined by a downturn in consumer spending as limiting sales. This would be reflected in weaker-than-expected results over the next few quarters, opening the door of a leg lower in shares with a return of bearish sentiment. The gross margin and cash flow trends will be key monitoring points.