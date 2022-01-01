NiseriN

Description

Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF) stock is near an all-time low, and the stock is currently trading at 5.3x forward FCF, which is significantly lower than its 10-year average of 11x P/forward FCF. At this valuation, the stock presents a very asymmetrical risk/reward situation. If Eutelsat meets its FY24 FCF guidance of €420, the upside can range from 24% to 173%, making it an attractive buy.

2Q23 results review

EUTLF's revenues for 2Q23 were above market expectations, but EBITDA was below consensus estimates. Another beam on EUTLF QUANTUM has been commercialized, contributing to a revenue increase in the operating verticals. This brings the total to seven out of eight QUANTUM beams having been commercialized, and I see this as a promising sign of successful operational execution. The government segment fell short of consensus estimates, but the increase in mobility-related revenue made up the difference. However, the fall 2022 campaign renewal rate dropped, reflecting the government's ineffectiveness. It is worth noting that as sanctions are imposed on Russia and Iran, EUTLF anticipates a further decline in the broadcast trend for the full year compared to 1H23. On EBITDA, I believe the lower margin nature of connectivity revenues likely contributed to the company's EBITDA shortfall. This mirrors a larger trend towards a more diversified revenue stream that includes both connectivity and broadcasting.

Segment results

While broadcasting revenue is still down, the decline is less than the previous quarter (-6.0% vs. -7.4% in 1Q23). As for near-term outlook, sanctions against specific Russian and Iranian channels will primarily have an effect in 2H23. Together with the expected termination of broadcast contracts in MENA, I expect to see a modest decline in broadcast revenue in 2H23 vs 1H23. Organic revenue from Government Services fell 23%, worsening from the decline in 1Q23 of 17.7% due to lower renewal rates with the US Department of Defense. Strong growth of 13.2% was seen in Fixed Broadband revenue, with the next major shift anticipated with the 2CH23 introduction of KONNECT VHTS into service. Mobility segment has seen continued growth of 33.8% in the past year. Thanks to robust commercial traction, management is still seeing double-digit growth. Revenues from Data & Professional are down 2.6%.

Guidance

This past December, EUTLF made good on its word by announcing that it would be enforcing the new restrictions on broadcasting activities mandated by French and EU regulatory bodies. Management had previously stated that these actions would have a net negative impact on revenues of €10–€15 million in FY23 and on EBITDA of €15–€20 million. The adjusted discretionary FCF for FY23 is projected to be impacted by around €10 million. Therefore, the revised revenue forecast for FY23 is between €1.135 billion and €1.165 billion. EUTLF has reaffirmed the foregoing in 2Q23 results and provided fresh guidance for FY23 and FY24, with an average FCF of €420 million per year. Additionally, all other reaffirmed guidance objectives have been stated. In my opinion, this sends a clear message from management that they intend to meet their targets. Management have also stated that the return to growth is expected to begin in FY23 to 24, supported by the entry into service of new in orbit assets with secured pre-commitments, in the Mobility, Government, and Broadband applications during calendar 2H23.

Valuation

The main reason to buy EUTLF stock is that it is trading at a near-all-time low in terms of share price and valuation (P/ forward FCF). I believe the stock price has continued to fall as a result of the negative narrative surrounding Russia and Iran, among other factors, to the point where investors have given up on the stock. It is currently trading at 5.3x forward FCF, which is 6x lower than its 10-year average of 11x P/forward FCF. Today's valuation, I believe, presents a very asymmetrical risk/reward situation. If EUTLF meets its guidance of €420 million in revenue for FY24 (assuming the average), the upside can easily range from 24% to 173%. I believe the upside will be more towards to the upper end, as EUTLF will have gained the trust of investors, causing the valuation to rise. In my model, the bull case would be for ETL to trade back to its historical average (11x P/forward FCF), which would result in a 173% gain.

Own estimates

Summary

EUTLF's 2Q23 results showed promising signs of successful operational execution, with revenues above market expectations and the commercialization of another beam on EUTLF QUANTUM. However, there were some shortfalls in the government segment and the fall 2022 campaign renewal rate. Importantly, EUTLF has provided guidance for FY23 and FY24, with an average FCF of €420 million per year, and I believe ETL can meet their targets. The stock is currently trading at a near-all-time low in terms of share price and valuation, presenting a very asymmetrical risk/reward situation. If EUTLF meets its guidance, the upside potential is significant. Therefore, I am recommending to buy the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.