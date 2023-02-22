JDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 1:00 AM ETJDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.58K Followers

JDE Peet’s N.V. (OTCPK:JDEPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robin Jansen - Investor Relations

Fabien Simon - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Gray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Faham Baig - Credit Suisse

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

David Hayes - Societe Generale

Patrick Folan - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining JDE Peet’s Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is George. I will be your operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to our first speaker, Mr. Robin Jansen, Director, Investor Relations for JDE Peet’s. Please go ahead, sir.

Robin Jansen

Thank you, George and good morning everyone and welcome to JDE Peet’s earnings call related to our financial performance full year 2022.

With me are Fabien Simon, CEO, and Scott Gray, CFO. In a moment, Fabien will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our business performance in 2022. After that, Scott will tell you more about the financial performance in 2022 and the outlook we shared at our strategic update meeting at the end of January. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions. [Technical Difficulty] at 7:00 a.m. CET this morning. The release as well as the slide deck related to this call, are available for download from the Investors section on our website. The full transcript of this conference call will also be made available in that same section on our website as soon as possible after this call.

Before I hand over to Fabien, I’d like to direct your attention to the disclaimer regarding non-IFRS measures and forward-looking statements on Slide 3. We would kindly like to ask you to read this information carefully.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.