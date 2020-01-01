Recession Fears Fade As Eurozone Flash PMI Registers Accelerating Economic Growth In February

Summary

  • Eurozone business activity growth accelerated to a nine-month high in February, reflecting an improved performance of the service sector and a return to growth of manufacturing output.
  • Growth has been buoyed by rising confidence as recession fears fade and inflation shows signs of peaking, though manufacturing has also benefitted from a major improvement in supplier performance.
  • Input cost inflation meanwhile cooled further, notably in the manufacturing sector.

European Union Flag banner

CGinspiration/E+ via Getty Images

Eurozone business activity growth accelerated to a nine-month high in February, reflecting an improved performance of the service sector and a return to growth of manufacturing output.

Growth has been buoyed by rising confidence as

S&P global flash Eurozone PMI

Output by sector

Composite output

Composite future expectation

Eurozone manufacturing supply chains and prices

Eurozone manufacturing input buying and inventories

Eurozone selling price inflation

Eurozone PMI prices charged and CPI inflation

