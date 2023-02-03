WIW: Beware A Higher For Longer Fed

Summary

  • WIW provides high current income from a leveraged portfolio of inflation-linked securities like TIPS.
  • The WIW fund has a 7.9% forward yield.
  • Reaccelerating inflation could force the Fed to honour its 'higher for longer' pledge on interest rate hikes, which may be a headwind for long-duration assets like WIW.

bond certificate

Kameleon007

The Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) is a closed-end fund that provides high current income from a leveraged portfolio of inflation linked securities like TIPS bonds. WIW pays a forward yield of 7.9%, plus special dividends from

WIW fund details

Figure 1 - WIW fund details (franklintempleton.com)

WIW effective duration of 8.4 years

Figure 2 - WIW effective duration of 8.4 years (franklintempleton.com)

WIW is mostly invested in U.S. dollar assets

Figure 3 - WIW is mostly invested in U.S. dollar assets (franklintempleton.com)

WIW is 82% invested in TIPS

Figure 4 - WIW is 82% invested in TIPS (WIW December 2022 factsheet)

WIW financial summary

Figure 5 - WIW financial summary (WIW 2022 annual report)

WIW historical returns

Figure 6 - WIW historical returns (morningstar.com)

U.S. headline CPI inflation

Figure 7 - U.S. headline CPI inflation (BLS)

WIW annual returns

Figure 8 - WIW annual returns (morningstar.com)

Used car prices have been surging

Figure 9 - Used car prices have been surging in 2023 (manheim.com)

CPI inflation came in ahead of estimates in January

Figure 10 - CPI inflation came in ahead of expectations in January (BLS)

Traders pricing in a 'higher for longer' Fed

Figure 11 - Traders pricing in a 'higher for longer' Fed (Author created with data from CME)

WIW breaking from bear flag

Figure 12 - WIW breaking from a bear flag (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.34K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

