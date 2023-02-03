Kameleon007

The Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) is a closed-end fund that provides high current income from a leveraged portfolio of inflation linked securities like TIPS bonds. WIW pays a forward yield of 7.9%, plus special dividends from realized gains.

If investors believe in the goldilocks 'soft landing' scenario, then 2023 may be a good year WIW, as high but moderating inflation will keep investment income robust, but lessen duration risk from additional Fed interest rate hikes.

However, I believe a more plausible scenario is a reacceleration of inflation, as the Fed prematurely signalled a slowing in the pace of its interest rate hikes, allowing 'animal spirits' to return. This may force the Fed to honour its 'higher for longer' pledge, which will cause upwards pressure on long-term interest rates and a headwind for WIW. A breakout in the 10Yr treasury yield suggest WIW may re-test October lows in the near future.

Fund Overview

The Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that provides exposure to a leveraged portfolio of inflation linked securities. The WIW fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation.

The WIW fund has $1.05 billion in gross assets and $664 million in net assets for 37% effective leverage. WIW charged a 1.49% net expense ratio in fiscal 2022.

Figure 1 - WIW fund details (franklintempleton.com)

What Are Inflation-Linked Securities?

Inflation-linked securities, like the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities ("TIPS") issued by the U.S. treasury, aim to protect investors against inflation. The principal of TIPS bonds increases with inflation and decreases with deflation. At maturity, investors are repaid the greater of the adjusted principal or adjusted principal.

TIPS bonds also pay fixed rate bi-annual interest payments that are calculated based on the adjusted principal, so when inflation is high, the bond's interest payments increase as well.

Portfolio Holdings

WIW's portfolio has an effective duration of 8.4 years and 129 holdings altogether (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - WIW effective duration of 8.4 years (franklintempleton.com)

Although WIW's mandate allows the fund to invest across the world, 93% of the fund is invested in U.S. dollar securities as of January 31, 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - WIW is mostly invested in U.S. dollar assets (franklintempleton.com)

As of December 31, 2022, the fund is 82% invested in inflation-linked securities (mostly U.S. TIPS) with a smattering of other fixed income securities (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - WIW is 82% invested in TIPS (WIW December 2022 factsheet)

Distribution & Yield

The WIW fund pays a generous monthly distribution that is set at $0.0605 or a forward yield of 7.9%. The fund also pays special distributions when it has realized gains. In fiscal 2022 (November year-end), the fund actually paid a distribution of $1.39, from a combination of net investment income ("NII") and realized gains (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - WIW financial summary (WIW 2022 annual report)

Returns

Figure 6 shows the historical returns of the WIW fund. Over the long run, the fund has performed poorly, with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns of 0.0%/1.7%/1.0%/2.5% to January 31, 2023.

Figure 6 - WIW historical returns (morningstar.com)

Note, headline CPI inflation has compounded at 5.1% CAGR over 3 years, 3.8% over 5 years and 2.6% CAGR over 10 years, so WIW has underperformed inflation (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - U.S. headline CPI inflation (BLS)

WIW's historical returns were marred by a horrific 2022, when, despite soaring inflation, the WIW fund lost 18.5% as the fed raised Fed Funds rate by 425 bps (Figure 8). WIW, with a portfolio duration of 8.4 years, suffered as a result of long-term interest rates increasing.

Figure 8 - WIW annual returns (morningstar.com)

Inflation Protection May Not Apply To A Fund Of TIPS

As I wrote a few months ago in an article on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), "while individual TIPS may be protected from inflation with adjustments in its principal and coupons, investors are reminded that a fund of TIPS still suffers from duration risk".

In 2022, we had the situation where inflation was soaring causing upward principal adjustments to TIPS bonds and rising coupon payments. However, interest rates were also rapidly rising as a result of the Fed's monetary policies, which overwhelmed the principal adjustment benefit.

Soft Landing Could Be Goldilocks For WIW...

Looking forward, in a 'soft landing' scenario, if inflation continues to moderate, then the Fed may be able to slow down its pace of rate hikes, easing pressures on long-duration assets like WIW.

In this scenario, WIW may perform well, as high inflation will ensure WIW's NII stays high, but a less hawkish Fed means less duration risk for the fund.

...But What If Inflation Reaccelerates?

However, another possibility is a reacceleration of inflation, which may force the Fed to honour its pledge of 'higher for longer' interest rate hikes. Already, we are seeing signs that recent loosening of financial conditions has reawakened 'animal spirits', with used car prices rebounding 2.5% MoM in January and surging 4.1% in the first half of February (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Used car prices have been surging in 2023 (manheim.com)

It is no wonder that January CPI Inflation figures released on February 14th showed headline inflation rising 0.5% MoM and 6.4% YoY, ahead of consensus estimates which had called for a 6.2% YoY rise. Worryingly, core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, remains elevated at 5.6% (vs. 5.5% estimate).

Figure 10 - CPI inflation came in ahead of expectations in January (BLS)

The higher than expected CPI report combined with a red-hot January jobs report on February 3rd suggest the Fed may have been premature in slowing down its pace of interest rate hikes.

To compensate, we have seen traders raise their terminal Fed Funds Rate estimates in recent days, from 4.74% on February 3rd (the day of the jobs report) to 5.3% on February 21, 2023, adding more than two full 25 bps rate hikes to their projections (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Traders pricing in a 'higher for longer' Fed (Author created with data from CME)

The Fed Funds Rate estimate for December has been raised even more aggressively by 79 bps, suggesting traders now believe the Fed will raise interest rates 'higher for longer'. A 'higher for longer' Fed could be a headwind for long-duration assets like WIW, as long-term interest rates may face upwards pressure from the Fed's policies.

Technicals Suggest A Re-Test Of Lows May Be On The Horizon

Technically, a breakout in the 10Yr treasury yield from a bull-flag pattern suggests the WIW fund may re-test its lows from October as it breaks from a bear-flag (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - WIW breaking from a bear flag (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

The WIW fund provides high current income from a leveraged portfolio of inflation linked securities. WIW currently has a forward yield of 7.9%, although the fund also pays special dividends when there are realized gains.

If investors believe in the goldilocks 'soft landing' scenario, then 2023 may be a good year for WIW, as high but moderating inflation will keep investment income high but lessen duration risk from additional Fed interest rate hikes.

However, I believe a more plausible scenario is a reacceleration of inflation, as the Fed prematurely signalled a slowing in the pace of its interest rate hikes, allowing 'animal spirits' to reignite. This may force the Fed to honour its 'higher for longer' pledge, which will cause upwards pressure on long-term interest rates and a headwind for WIW. A breakout in the 10Yr treasury yield suggests WIW may re-test October lows in the near future.