Kaleyra: More Clarity Needed (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 23, 2023 2:31 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
633 Followers

Summary

  • Kaleyra is down nearly 90% in the past year.
  • The CPaaS industry is still a compelling market that continues to expand rapidly as companies shift to digital channels.
  • Its latest earnings result showed deteriorating growth and profitability as macro headwinds weigh.
  • The current valuation is cheap but execution and the macro environment are also two huge risks and uncertainties.
  • I rate KLR stock a hold.

Two women having a virtual conversation via smartphone

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage on Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR), the company got absolutely decimated with the stock price down nearly 80% in just 10 months. The company's fundamentals remain intact and the valuation is cheap, but

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kaleyra

Kaleyra

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
633 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.