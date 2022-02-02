Golden Ocean: Impaired Financial Results And Decreasing Rates

Feb. 23, 2023 2:46 AM ETGolden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Golden Ocean’s 4Q 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results were weaker than 3Q 2022 and full-year 2021 financial results.
  • Despite the positive effects of the reopening of China, the dry bulk shipping market outlook is not attractive.
  • GOGL’s 1Q 2023 TCE per day is expected to be significantly lower than in 4Q 2022.
  • GOGL stock’s ROA and ROE ratios are far lower than in previous quarters.

Aerial drone view of the cargo ship bulk carrier

sandsun/iStock via Getty Images

Mentioning Golden Ocean's (NASDAQ:GOGL) modern fleet and active chartering strategy, Golden Ocean's CEO said that the company delivered another strong result in 4Q 2022. However, the company reported impaired fourth-quarter results compared to the previous quarters. GOGL's

Figure 1 - Asia's contribution to the global economic growth

IMF

Figure 2 - The Baltic Dry Index

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 3 - GOGL's margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - GOGL's return ratios

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.99K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.