I've recently written articles on two net lease REITs (EPRT and NNN) and explained why I believe they are well positioned to endure the difficult macroeconomics conditions we have ahead of us. In this article I want to compare them to the largest net lease REIT of all - Realty Income (NYSE:O) and determine whether O deserves a premium because of its superior quality.
Realty Income has a huge following on Seeking Alpha, partly because it is a quality business and partly because it pays a growing monthly dividend, so I will only go through the things that actually differentiate O from other net lease REITs and link the presentation for anyone not familiar with company.
So to sum up, there are a couple of factors that will determine O's growth going forward. First internally, the company is unlikely to grow its same store NOI much as it 0.9% average rent increase is offset by 0.5% in capex spending. Externally, future growth will be difficult because of the sheer size of the company as well as the focus on quality assets/tenants which results in lower acquisition cap rates leading to lower spreads. My outlook is consistent with management's 2023 guidance where they expect FFO to reach $4.01-4.13 vs $4.06 in 2022. Even at the top end of the range, this is sub 2% growth, which is low and significantly below some of its peers as seen in the chart below.
On the positive side, the REIT has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT space. In fact it is one of only seven REIT that have a rating of A- or better resulting in a low weighted average interest rate of 3.37% (85% fixed). Debt maturities are spread over time, but there are significant repayments due in 2023 and 2024 that will need to be refinanced. With a solid rating and $1.7 Billion in liquidity (of which $170 Million in cash) I think the company will be able to refinance easily, though likely at a higher rate.
The company is currently trading at 16.2x FFO. This is below its historical average of 19x FFO. Personally, I feel that this average should be adjusted somewhat to reflect the fact that the company is unlikely to reach the high growth rates it experienced in the past. I would regard a multiple of 17.50x as fair going forward. That still leaves some upside when things normalize - in particular we could see an annual return of about 2.5% from multiple expansion over the next three years.
Below is a comparison of Realty Income vs peers. O stock is trading at exactly the same valuation as EPRT, although it is expected to grow much slower (1.9% vs 5.0%). Compared to NNN, growth is similar, but O is more expensive on a P/FFO basis. Both of these can likely be attributed to the fact that Realty Income is a safer play.
|O
|EPRT
|NNN
|FFO growth
|1.9%
|5.0%
|1.2%
|P/FFO
|16.2x
|16.3x
|14.6x
|Dividend yield
|4.7%
|4.4%
|4.6%
|Implied cap rate
|5.6%
|5.6%
|6.3%
The question is whether the extra quality is worth the inferior growth prospects. If we can expect to generate returns that are at least in line with the expected market return (8%), I would say that it is, for some investors. So what return can we reasonably expect from O?
This is slightly above the expected return of the market even with a conservative exit P/FFO multiple so O is by no means a bad buy here. I rate it as a "HOLD" here at $65.00 per share. Personally I will not be adding to my position here, because I already have a sizeable position in the company, but for income-oriented and defensive investors, the current price can be an attractive entry point to start a position and hopefully add if the price drops to $60 per share.
My total return then comes from the dividend yield, EPS growth and multiple expansion as the valuation normalizes over time. I always target a total return in excess of market returns (>8%) to generate alpha.
What things do I look for when selecting individual stocks to buy?
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
