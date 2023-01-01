Realty Income: Monthly Dividend Is Worth The Inferior Growth

Feb. 23, 2023 2:47 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
373 Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income has a huge following on Seeking Alpha and is loved for its growing monthly dividend.
  • The company has, however, got too big and growth is likely to slow significantly going forward due to limited internal and external growth prospects.
  • While the company will likely not generate alpha, it can provide safe long-term returns in line with the market and pay investors a nice dividend every month.
  • Realty Income remains a staple and should be in every REIT investor's portfolio.

Home Depot Location flying the American flag in Spokane, Washington, USA. Home Depot is the Largest Home Improvement Retailer in the US.

Kirk Fisher

Dear reader/followers,

I've recently written articles on two net lease REITs (EPRT and NNN) and explained why I believe they are well positioned to endure the difficult macroeconomics conditions we have ahead of us. In this

europe

Realty Income Presentation

scale

Realty Income Presentation

capex

Realty Income Presentation

growth

EPRT Investor Presentation

debt

Realty Income Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
373 Followers
Active full-time investor with a real estate private equity background. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.