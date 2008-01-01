U.K. Recession Risks Ebb As Flash UK PMI Signals Resurgent Economic Growth In February

Feb. 23, 2023 2:00 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • Much better than anticipated PMI data for February indicate encouraging resilience of the economy in the face of headwinds.
  • However, while the data suggest that near-term recession odds have fallen considerably, elevated inflation pressures clearly remain a concern, especially in the service sector.
  • As such, the resilience of the economy and the stickiness of the survey's inflation gauges add to the likelihood of the Bank of England tightening policy further.

British flag

kutaytanir

Much better than anticipated PMI data for February indicate encouraging resilience of the economy in the face of headwinds which include rising interest rates, the ongoing cost of living crisis, labour shortages and strikes.

While many companies continue

UK flash PMI

Output by sector

UK flash PMI

PMI employment index vs. ONS

UK flash PMI input costs

UK input costs

S&P global/CIPS flash PMI

UK PMI data

