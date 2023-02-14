BernardaSv

This article was originally posted on my Substack, The Pragmatic Investor.

Overview

Since we "bottomed" around October, the market has staged a magnificent and, to many observers, unexpected rally.

It seems like a lifetime ago that everyone was screaming recession and running for the hills. As is usually the case, a bottom was struck just as sentiment was at its worst. The opposite could be the case now; with sentiment getting incredibly bullish, could we be getting ready for another leg down.

In the next few months, I'd expect to see some form of a pull-back, but in this article, I'm going to discuss three reasons why the stock market could make new highs in 2023.

Global Liquidity

Cash On the Sidelines

A Weakening Dollar

It is clear to everyone and their cab driver that the US economy, perhaps even the global economy, will eventually enter a recession…eventually.

Employment though is resilient, and consumers still have a strong balance sheet. It may yet take time for these metrics to deteriorate to the point where we begin a recessionary doom spiral.

So, in the meantime, by which I mean 2023, can the stock market reach new highs?

Strong Global Liquidity

In previous articles, I've talked about liquidity in the US. I pointed out that, contrary to what you might think, with the Fed tightening, liquidity would improve in the coming months due to the debt ceiling and its effects on the Treasury General Account, as well as the use of the Reverse Repo Facility, and even Fed Remittances since the Fed is now paying out interest to banks.

All of these systems have been working against QT and rate hikes. But there are even mightier forces working against the Fed.

Case and point, the BoJ:

CB Asset Purchases (Bloomberg)

The BoJ has been working extra hard as of late to keep a lid on yields through its yield curve control program. In fact, the Bank of Japan's QE has outpaced the Federal Reserve's QT.

Overall, global liquidity has actually seen an increase of $1 trillion in 2023.

Global liquidity (Citi research)

But the BoJ is not the only bank pumping liquidity into the system. The PBoC is also leading the way in reversing tight monetary policy. With slowing growth but below average inflation by global standards, the PBoC feels it can begin to loosen.

Robin Xing, Morgan Stanley's chief China economist, said the country's monetary policy is expected to stay relatively accommodative throughout this year to ensure a steady economic recovery from COVID-19, without a sharp tightening of policy stance… Pointing to the policy stance of keeping monetary conditions accommodative, the PBOC injected a net 199 billion yuan ($29 billion) in liquidity via its medium-term lending facility operation on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive month of net injection.

Source: Reuters

Clearly, China is going to keep contributing towards increasing global liquidity. The big incognito here is Japan, which is just undergoing a change in leadership.

Mr Ueda, an academic and former BoJ board member, is set to take the role of Central Bank governor. A lot of investors are speculating that Ueda could scrap the curve control policy, which would, of course, be a hawkish move. Japan is dealing with both record inflation and weak growth, so Ueda has a tough job ahead of him.

Overall, we could see global liquidity keep increasing in 2023, but we have to pay attention to the signals we receive from Central Banks going forward.

Weakening Dollar

Another big factor behind the current rally in stocks, and especially risk assets (Bitcoin is up 60% in 2023) has been the weakening dollar. There are a few factors coming into play here. As China reopens, the RMB could be soaking up some international FX demand. Also, expectations, at least until recently, were that the Fed could start cutting rates as early as this year. And, from a technical perspective, the dollar just seems overbought, having staged an impressive rally in 2022.

I laid out my long-term view of the dollar in this article. I do expect the dollar to enter a secular decline. but that is not really relevant in the short term. For now, I think we could see a small pull-back in the DXY before resuming a sell-off in the latter part of the year.

DXY chart (TradingView)

The way I see it, we are now in the midst of a wave 2 pull-back, which should then set us up for an aggressive sell-off in wave 3. Overall, this should be bullish for stocks and more so for crypto.

Record Cash on The Sidelines

Lastly, this is not a reason as to why we have rallied but may explain how a stock market rally could extend, especially with sentiment changing.

MM Funds (Twitter)

We have a record amount of cash on the sidelines, with money market accounts holding a record $4.8 trillion. Of course, a big part of this is due to the fact that with short-term rates at such high levels, lots of investors are taking the risk-free returns over the stock market.

However, this flow will reverse soon. The Fed is getting near a pivot, so the attractiveness of MM are reaching its peak now. Moving forward, these rates will fall, and flows might start moving back into stocks. The only barrier to stocks is sentiment, which is already quickly shifting. Price is always the best catalyst for this, and the irony is that the higher the market goes the more attractive it becomes. This is especially true of money managers, who cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and underperform the market, and so often end up being forced to chase moves up.

The New Narrative

As you may already know, I like to use technical analysis to predict market moves. However, I always try to underpin this with fundamental analysis. With that said I can definitely construct a narrative that fits my current outlook for the SPX.

In the chart below, you can see my bullish outlook for the market.

SPX Outlook (Author's work)

In the big picture, it's possible that we are in the early stages of a large degree wave 5, which could take us back to new all-time highs.

On a more micro level, I believe we could be in the later stages of the first wave of this move, meaning I expect one last push into the 4200 point area, followed by a significant retracement in a wave 2.

If we can hold a wave 2 retracement, then this might be an ideal place to go long.

From a fundamental/narrative perspective, picture this. We have just had a big rally but also seen strong economic data and stubborn inflation. As we approach the March FOMC, talks of further rate hikes will be accelerated. Already, some are calling for a 6% terminal rate.

The market will have to digest this news, giving us that wave 2 pull-back. However, once that is done with, perhaps in April or May we will get the actual Fed pivot, or perhaps more accurately a Fed pause. Now we have an end to rate hikes, inflation that, for the moment, keeps coming down, and probably still a favourable set-up in global liquidity with lots of cash ready to push the market higher.

Under these circumstances, I could envision a blow-off top taking place in 2023. This also relies on the economy holding strong, which it is so far. This would push back the actual recession and its effects until next year.

So, liquidity improves, the Fed pauses, inflation continues its downtrend, and earnings rise to the upside.

It's a perfect recipe for a gigantic rally.

Of course, here's the catch. The recession will come, and inflation will return. The blow-off top sets us up for a long recession.

From a technical perspective, we should begin a large degree wave IV. From a fundamental perspective, we could get the unfortunate confluence of a recession finally taking hold with an acceleration of inflation. i.e. stagflation. I'll cover this more extensively in my next article.

Just to wrap up, here's a historical precedent:

SPX and Interest Rates (Author's work)

In 2006-2007, the Fed paused its rate hikes, during which time the SPX rallied from 1230 to 1580 points. And, of course, this was followed by one of the worst crashes in history.

By 2006, many people knew there were issues with the economy. Wasn't this around the time Burry started shorting the housing market?

Sometimes the market has a mind of its own.