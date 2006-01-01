bymuratdeniz

This is a Z4 Energy Research pre call note.

For a quick look at Civitas Resources' (NYSE:CIVI) 4Q22 numbers please see the table below. Note that oil and gas production was at the upper end of guidance despite winter weather impacts. Also note their production mix was in line with expectations and that their liquids cut has been remarkably stable for several quarters now with little "gassing up" effect currently in action. Costs were slightly elevated in the quarter and this is likely a function of inflation (potentially electricity costs) and winter weather. Operating costs remain quite low relative to their similar production mix peers.

Z4 quick quarterly table.

Z4 Energy Research

2023 Guidance: Capex down; Volumes In Line.

Civitas' 2023 capital budget guidance of $800 to $900 mm (D&C + land, midstream, and other) is significantly below consensus expectations of $1.06 B and 2022's $988 mm program. Management weighed elevated service costs against the recent pullback in oil and natural gas prices and is moderating the pace of their 2 rig program to essentially maintain volumes and maximize free cash flow (see Shareholder Return section below).

Volume guidance for 2023 of 160 to 170 MBOEpd (45% oil) is only marginally lower relative to 2022's production of 170 MBOEpd and is essentially in line with current consensus of 167.1 MBOEpd (also 45% oil and 25% NGLs). We've become accustomed to better than expected quarterly volumes allowing the company to best guidance time after time with results generally attributed to better than expected well performance. In the latest presentation Civitas reaffirms that they saw no degradation of well results in terms of oil only or total BOE volumes in 2022 nor do they expect to see degradation in 2023.

Balance sheet: Fortress quality.

Civitas remains in a net cash positive position with a net debt to 4Q22 annualized EBITDA of (0.2x), improving slightly upon last quarter's (0.11x) metric. Their debt continues to consist solely of a single tranche of $400 mm 5% senior notes due in 2026 which are redeemable now as they continue to have nothing drawn on the revolver. With their cash hoard hitting a new high of $768 mm, liquidity stood at nearly $1.8 B at year end 2022.

Return of Capital Framework: Best in Show.

The Combo Dividend Is Massive

Civitas has a Base Dividend of $0.50 which they maintained with this release. The Variable Dividend was increased from $1.45 in the prior quarter to $1.65 with this release. The simple implied forward multiple at last night's close is 13.9%. Civitas employs a trailing twelve months mechanism which will smooth the variable portion relative to the quarter by quarter mechanisms of some of their peers.

We also noted that in 2022 they paid $530 mm in combined dividends and expected to pay at least $600 mm in dividends this year at the current strip. On the current share count that $600 mm would equate to a 12% yield.

We have a habit of doing our own math. We have cycled company guidance through our model for our three cases for 2023: Sub ($70 oil), Base ($80 oil), and Stretch ($100 oil), taking into account modestly higher per unit operating cost guidance and a slightly wider than previously modeled oil differential. Our volumes are at the upper end of range and for now we're leaving them alone as management has proven to us a number of times to be conservative guiders. When combined with the much lower than expected 2023 capex and the lower share count in the wake of a 1Q23 block repurchase (see next section below), the resulting implied yields for 2023 are impressive even under our Sub case. The three cases and their implied yield are included at the bottom of the table above.

The Share Repurchase Program (NEW!)

In January Civitas repurchased 4.9 mm shares from large holder CPP Investments at a discounted $61 per share for $300 mm. This was the first time management had made a move to capitalize on their overly discounted shares. Our contention had been that a share repurchase program wasn't in the near term cards given the target rich environment of private players with neighboring acreage which would likely be in part purchased with stock. Our next thought was that CPP was a one off deal with both sides taking the opportunity to help each other out. Today they are announcing a $1.0 B repurchase authorization, dismantling our prior assumptions and adding a new tool to the shareholder return box.

Other Items

The company continues to be lightly hedged for oil and natural gas at this time. Our sense is that the strong balance sheet obviates the need for adding positions at low prices but we expect to hear more on this on the conference call.

Permit Update: Permitting in Colorado is complex and has been a gating factor for players in the Wattenberg. This has been changing for some time as both sides gain more experience with the new process. With today's update Civitas has permits for 85% of the 2023 program, far better than at this point in 2022.

Valuation: Bargain basement

On our Base Case Civitas trades at a low 2.5x. Our base case admittedly has employed $80 oil and $5 natural gas for a couple of quarters now. For a discussion of why we hold to $5 for natural gas for this year with prices closer to $2 please see our site. If you want to adjust for $3 which is closer to the calendar 2023 strip at this point the TEV/EBITDA multiple only moves up to 2.8x while the yield eases back to a still strong 13%. They are oil and NGLs levered (much less so to natural gas) and our view has been and continues to be that the Colorado discount they trade under should begin to normalize as the permitting process becomes more predictable. Anywhere else in the U.S., save maybe California, with the same balance sheet, margins, and FCF to shareholder conversion profile and we would expect the name to be trading at 4x even with the current strip. At 4x on our Base case the name would be trading at just over $100.

Nutshell

Civitas reported another strong quarter with volumes near the high end of guidance. We love consistency. More importantly the company is doing what we would like to see more of their peers do. They're taking a sober look at commodity prices and service costs and moderating activity. The reduction in spending is, given their consistent well results, expected to generate flat to slightly lower volumes but that's just an outcome. Free cash flow maximization is the goal. We expect at least mid-teens yield on our Base Case and still double digit yield on a $70 deck. We view this combination of a fortress balance sheet, high yield, and consistent oil levered production held in maintenance mode as overly discounted at a 2.5x forward multiple. CIVI stock remains our largest position with a cost basis of $26.10 not adjusted for dividends received.