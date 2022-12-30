Iryna Tolmachova

Investment Thesis: I take a bullish view on Marriott International owing to strong RevPAR growth despite inflationary pressures and an attractive P/E ratio relative to its peers.

In a recent article last month, I made the argument for a bullish view on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) based on impressive RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth across its brands, as well as a decline in total debt.

The stock is up by just over 12% since my last article:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Marriott International can continue to see upside from here.

Performance

I had previously argued that even with less demand in the winter months due to seasonality - Marriott's higher-priced brands have been continuing to see a recovery.

We see further evidence of this across the Ritz-Carlton brand. While RevPAR has declined from the summer season of Q2 2022 - RevPAR for the three months ended Q4 2022 still remains higher than that seen for the same quarter in the previous year.

Figures sourced from previous Marriott International Quarterly Reports. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Moreover, it is also notable that ADR (average daily rate) for the Ritz-Carlton in Q4 2021 was $519.73, whereas it had reduced slightly to $516.85 for Q4 2022.

In this regard, the fact that RevPAR has continued to rise without the ADR also having to increase signals that rising revenue continues to be driven by demand and not price increases. Occupancy for the Ritz-Carlton had also risen from 58.5% to 63.8% over this period.

Additionally, it is notable that occupancy of the Ritz-Carlton for Q4 2019 came in at 72.9%:

Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

From this standpoint, I take the view that occupancy for the Ritz-Carlton has further room to rise from here. Accordingly, RevPAR could also have room for further growth going forward.

I make reference to the Ritz-Carlton in particular as this is Marriott's highest-grossing brand by RevPAR and also its highest priced by ADR. As such, the fact that we are continuing to see growth in demand across this brand is highly encouraging and bodes well for growth prospects in the stock as a whole.

From an earnings standpoint, we can see that with a price of $148 at the end of December 2022 and a diluted EPS of $7.24 (for the 12 months ended 2022), Marriott International has the lowest P/E ratio among competitors Hyatt Hotels (H) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

P/E Ratio Comparison

Hotel Price Diluted EPS (12 months ended 2022) P/E Ratio Marriott International $148.89 7.24 20.56 Hyatt Hotels $90.45 4.09 22.11 Hilton Worldwide Holdings $126.36 4.53 27.89 Click to enlarge

Source: Prices at close of 30th December 2022 sourced from nasdaq.com. Diluted EPS figures for full-year 2022 sourced from Q4 2022 earnings reports for the three companies in question. P/E ratio calculated by author.

In this regard, I take the view that Marriott International is trading at good value relative to its major competitors and could see further upside from here given continued revenue growth.

Risks

From a macroeconomic standpoint, a potential risk for Marriott International at this time is a drop-off in booking demand as a result of deteriorating economic conditions. We have seen that with the post-COVID recovery, demand has been seeing a significant rebound.

However, there is also the possibility that demand could start to plateau in the face of rising prices - and revenue growth for the summer months of 2023 reaches a ceiling following the strong recovery we have seen.

Looking Forward

Going forward, I take the view that in spite of broader macroeconomic risks - Marriott International has continued to see rising demand in spite of inflationary pressures - as evidenced by the strong growth in RevPAR that we have seen throughout 2022.

Moreover, given that Marriott International is trading at a lower P/E ratio to that of its peers, I see the stock as having significant growth potential should we see revenue and earnings growth continue to rise.

Conclusion

To conclude, Marriott International has seen strong RevPAR growth despite inflationary pressures and is trading at an attractive P/E ratio relative to its peers. On this basis, I take a bullish view on Marriott International.