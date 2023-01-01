Gold At Its Most Oversold Level Since October

Summary

  • Gold is nearing its strongest buy signal in four months as the U.S. dollar eases off a rally that’s carried the greenback to its highest point since early January.
  • Gold is under pressure from the dollar, which has made gains against a basket of world currencies on economic data that all but guarantees additional rate hikes.
  • The price of gold is still beating the S&P 500 this century.

Gold is nearing its strongest buy signal in four months as the U.S. dollar eases off a rally that's carried the greenback to its highest point since early January. According to the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), gold was at

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

