porpeller/iStock via Getty Images

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) continues to beat expectations with an extremely impressive med-tech launch with its lithotripsy products. The company was one of the top momentum stocks of 2022 with tremendous volatility providing a great opportunity for traders. Long term the company has a huge addressable market, with a potential for over $8.5 Billion long term destroying calcified lesions. The shockwaves allow them to destroy calcium without damage to surrounding soft tissue, a leap forward over current technologies which have more complications. The large population heading towards old age means the medical technology space has huge potential for growth in the coming decade and SWAV is one of the top long term picks in the sector. The market did not care for the company's pending acquisition of Neovasc (NVCN) as it may distract from the primarily IVL products. However, ShockWave does have some experience in this area and the product could be complimentary. This is a tiny part of the business with the market overreacting to what is a small complimentary asset that can be jettisoned if it doesn't prove fruitful.

Data by YCharts

Strong results continue into winter

The market reacted positively to the most recent fourth quarter with the shock rebounding after a poor past 3 months. Revenue grew at an exceptional pace with $144m of revenue, up 71% over last year. Margins are very strong due to the low cost and efficient manufacturing at 88%. Long term margins will be able to trend to 90% allowing for 40% or more net income. Continuing scale in manufacturing and more high priced products will allow this long term. This makes the company significantly more interesting in the current downturn than one of the software or other cash burning companies trading at high valuations. ShockWave trades at a very fair 51x forward earnings, considering the 71% revenue growth and 25% operating margin. The company had impressive net income of $41.9 million on an adjusted basis after a tax benefit in Q4. SWAV also will not need to pay any tax in 2023 on earnings, due to significant tax credits still on the books. Not having to pay exorbitant stock based compensation allows for better profitably in these early growth stages. The company also has net cash of $235.8 million with no significant debt meaning no dilution on the horizon. That is also an important aspect of the growth story, with a low float and high potential upside. With just $20.6m in international revenue, the potential in geographies such as Japan and China which are both approved are sizable for 2023. Initial guidance for 2023 for $370 million or 37% growth is conservative and should be easily beatable with international expansion. SWAV is doing more international sales internally over time, with the rest dealt with by distributors.

IVL technologies (Shockwave Feb 2023 presentation)

ShockWave C2+ and L6 launch in 2023

ShockWave is excited about the launch of C2+ which is an upgrade on their base level C2 system. As seen above, it has only been 2 years since the approval of C2 in the United States but it has seen significant momentum. C2+ received approval in December for a 2023 launch in the United States in the second half - by far the biggest market for SWAV. The C2+ provides 120 pulses per cycle over the prior 80 from C2 allowing more complex lesions to receive ShockWave therapy. This increases the addressable market, with doctors more confident to tackle tough lesions in 1 procedure rather than 2 potentially with C2. They continue to focus on education, that way they can better make physicians aware how IVL and C2+ can assist in more difficult lesions. C2 is approximately 71% of ShockWave revenues at $102.7m in Q4, meaning this significant upgrade in their biggest product will provide a boost to revenue when launched. Peripheral upgrades like L6 are also coming in full launch for the first quarter, but peripheral only accounts for 29% of sales and will be less of a growth driver for the stock. L6 does provide more powerful waves to crack calcium in large arteries like the Femoral artery in your thigh. This should mean some incremental upside possible in the coming quarters in the peripheral sales area which in Q4 was $40.5m at an impressive 89% growth rate.

APC code worries - Overdone

The TPT (transitional pass through) program ends on June 30, 2024 with some potential risk if a new APC (Ambulatory payment classification) code isn't finalized in the rules at the start of 2024. This code is essential for SWAV as it helps reimburse a large portion of outpatient payers and without it would hurt uptake in sales significantly. ShockWave and medical professionals are pushing for the full APC code in 2024, rather than having CMS (Centers for Medicare/Medicaid services) wait until the start of 2025 to do a permanent code. If they wait until 2025 they have a 6 month gap where coverage would be detrimental to patients wanting Coronary lithotripsy - which is the largest portion of ShockWave revenues. The data SWAV has put together is way past the benchmark CMS requires for a permanent code, and they think it's likely CMS will update guidelines for 2024. The technology is essential for coronary artery and has been a win for CMS being the first breakthrough designation technology making waves in interventional cardiology. APC 5194 in 2022 pays $16402 base rate - essential to SWAV's reimbursement for its many outpatient procedures. All this being said, this will be an overhang in the share price until after that 2024 decision is available as its possible they wait until 2025. Should the 2024 ruleset lay out the expected 5094 APC for coronary IVL, SWAV would likely see significant gains whereas a delay may result in a temporary selloff. Since this is a stock that could be a core long term growth holding, I would start a position now and use that potential early 2024 volatility to add to positions in the negative scenario.

Data by YCharts

Pullback provides long term entry

Recent volatility in the market combined with disappointing guidance led to the stock coming down from its all-time high at $320 down to $193 today. This retraces the entire gain after its strong earnings report in August which propelled it into the $300s. However, long term the company has impressive tailwinds and strong payer converge should help growth during any recessionary scenario. You can see above the stock has been a consistent grower since 2020 while remaining profitable during that time. After bottoming in January the stock has recently rebounded, with strong Q4 results propelling the stock back towards the 50 day moving average. SWAV is a great long term pick for growth oriented investors as it should outperform the market greatly over time. It has the technology and the sales organization to become a $5B a year business with high margins. The stock is strong buy rated under $200 with 2023 likely to outperform initial guidance significantly.