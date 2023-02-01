StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

When we last wrote about Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND), we suggested covering the short positions as the stock had dropped too far and too fast. At the same time, making the case for actually owning the stock was not something that we could remotely do. Specifically we said,

In fact, our base outlook here is that Lemonade will have to do a very big equity raise to prevent the stock from going to zero within three years. The company is on the clock to turn things around, and it has a lot of wood to chop. So whichever way it plays out, a long case is impossible to make.

While we narrowly missed the exact lows that followed, that was indeed a great place to cover the short position as the stock has done quite well since then.

We look at the recently released Q4-2022 results and see if the thesis is playing out as predicted.

Lemonade Q4 2022 Earnings Results

LMND led off the letter to the shareholders by showcasing the growth in "in-force premiums". At $625 million, the number was up 64% from Q4-2021.

LMND Q4-2022 Letter To Shareholders

This was driven by higher customer count (up 27%) and a 30% increase in premium per customer. While that does look exciting, keep in mind that LMND integrated Metromile during the year and a lot of the growth was a result of the acquisition. That was the in-force premium, which is not the same as revenues. Revenues for the fourth quarter were up 116% from fourth quarter of 2021.

LMND Q4-2022 Letter To Shareholders

We will note here that interest income was up almost 300% as the ZIRP era came to an end. This is likely to go up in 2023 as higher rates flow through but we would expect it to peak in 2023 as well. This is because of the expected cash burn, something we will get into later in the article. Interestingly, despite the massive jump in revenues, LMND managed almost the same identical loss before income taxes. Insurance losses and other expenses jumped at a brisk pace and that prevented economies of scale from coming through. In fact the base business, which is best evaluated via adjusted gross profit margin, showed a solid drop.

LMND Q4-2022 Letter To Shareholders

Some of this could be blamed on Metromile, which was not part of the equation last year. Nonetheless it goes to show that a lot of that revenue growth was squandered as gross margins dropped. That is why LMND still had a loss of $4.59 per share for the entire year. While those losses were really bad, LMND's cash burn was far more docile. The $297.8 million in net loss translated into only $163 million in operating cash outflows. There were 3 major items that aided LMND, including a massive stock based compensation expense.

LMND Q4-2022 Letter To Shareholders

This lower translation from losses to cash burn helped steady the ship and keep LMND's balance sheet relatively healthy.

Outlook

LMND expects Q1-2023 in-force premiums to be near $636 million and exit for 2023 is expected to be near $700 million. Right off the bat this shows you that LMND's growth is slowing down dramatically. After a year with 116% increase in in-force premiums, we are going to be doing about 12%. With most premiums you can expect inflation escalators so adjusted for that 4-6% inflation run-rate, LMND is really slowing down. Another metric would be the revenue run-rate and for Q1-2023 the forecast is for about $88 million. This is almost exactly what they did for Q4-2022. In fact, the midpoint is a shade lower than Q4-2022. So whoever was banking on growth to rescue this story will have to think again.

As you digest that sad news, we move on to the income portion of the equation. The EBITDA loss is forecasted to be near $242 million and with stock based compensation at $60 million, net losses for 2023 and 2022 should be very similar. The really big question here will be how much of a cash outflow will that result in. At $163 million same as 2022, LMND will still have some breathing room. If cash outflows approach actual losses and we can see scenarios where working capital movements can force that, things will get dicey.

Verdict

LMND's investors seem to still not grasp that the story has not changed since this went public. Anyone can write insurance policies at losses, but for this AI model to work longer term, it needed to grow into profitability. That hope is fading fast. Let us spell this another way. There are about $820 million of net tangible assets here.

LMND Q4-2022 Letter To Shareholders

Based on their own forecast which excludes one-off events, they will have about $240 in EBITDA losses in 2023. Those are their numbers, not ours. So that gives it 3 years till tangible equity goes to zero. Of course we have no visibility here beyond 2023 other than to say that growth has come to halt and economies of scale won't be bailing them out. And of course, the regulators are likely to step in at some point before that.

The stock is still trading at a premium to tangible book value and we see that as a window for some heavy stock issuance. As long as that window remains open, there is hope to extend this loss-making experiment. Investors should be aware that this story is playing out exactly as we have predicted several times and it won't have a happy ending.

