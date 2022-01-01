American Express: Undervalued With Built-In Growth

Feb. 23, 2023 4:36 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
38 Followers

Summary

  • American Express (-9.41%) has lagged competitors Visa (-0.47%) and Mastercard (-3.36%) in 1Y growth.
  • This has been signaled by QoQ and YoY margin compression, in addition to weakened consumer sentiment and rising interest rates.
  • In spite of these macro headwinds, American Express has exceeded 2022 revenue and EPS expectations, experiencing 25% revenue growth over the past year.
  • Appreciation is supported by an effective network effect; the American Express network processed >$413bn in Q4 transactions, up from $368bn the year before.
  • With the company's resilience, sustained brand, and attractive financials, I rate American Express a 'strong buy'

American express card extreme close up

adamdodd

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a multinational credit card provider, reporting TTM revenues of $55.62bn alongside an EBITDA of $14.63bn.

The company operates on a 'closed-loop' network, with American Express handling both credit and the processing associated with their cards. This distinctive business model

Network Volume Growth

American Express Q4 Presentation

AXP (Dark Blue) vs Competitors

AXP (Dark Blue) vs Competitors (TradingView)

AmEx vs Competitors

barchart.com

AmEx Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

Net Card Fees & Card Acquisition Overtime

Net Card Fees & Card Acquisition Overtime (American Express Q4 Presentation)

Amex Price Target

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
38 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.