adamdodd

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a multinational credit card provider, reporting TTM revenues of $55.62bn alongside an EBITDA of $14.63bn.

The company operates on a 'closed-loop' network, with American Express handling both credit and the processing associated with their cards. This distinctive business model has enabled American Express to sidestep many macroeconomic headwinds, supplanting potential reductions in transaction volume with debt financing.

Introduction

American Express segments its revenues into five verticals; discount revenue, the fees American Express charges merchants, which accounted for $30.74bn or 58% of 2022 revenues; net card fees which accounted for $6.07bn or 11% of revenues; service fees, encompassing $4.52bn or 9% of revenues; processed revenue, which accounted for $1.64bn or 3% of revenues; and net interest income, which accounted for $9.90bn or 19% of revenues.

American Express Q4 Presentation

The company's consistent focus on encouraging consumer spending through engagement across their platforms, by both augmenting consumer offerings and their continued reputational premium.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

As expressed earlier, American Express trails the other two Big Three credit card providers in price performance, likely due to their relative incapability to expand margins to the level of their rivals.

AXP (Dark Blue) vs Competitors (TradingView)

However, I believe the market has overreacted to this and not taken a holistic view of American Express' ability to endure macro turbulence, and its strong overall financials, and therefore, I believe the company is undervalued.

Comparable Companies

In a network-effect-protected market, American Express' competition is limited to the following companies; Visa (V) is the largest card company by the number of cards in the market and follows an open-loop system, meaning they only process transactions, rather than issuing cards or credit; Mastercard (MA) is similarly open-loop and just behind Visa in size; and Discover (DFS) is a closed-loop operator, but competes on affordability, unlike American Express.

barchart.com

On an absolute multiples basis, American Express is only behind Discover in terms of value.

American Express experienced the greatest share price decline after Discover but, the market has corrected this 1Y negative return, likely identifying American Express' relative undervaluation. Still, I maintain that American Express has more room to run; unlike Discover, American Express has a well-established network but unlike Visa and Mastercard, is fundamentally undervalued.

Valuation

According to my DCF model, at its base case, American Express is undervalued by ~21% and should be valued at ~$221.94/share. Operating on a net income basis, the model assumes a discount rate of 7%, which is the company's WACC with an added risk premium of relatively high debt/equity levels.

AlphaSpread

The idea of undervaluation is reinforced by AlphaSpread's multiples-based relative valuation tool, which employs market and industry-wide multiples to value said company. In its base case, the tool estimates an undervaluation of 45% at a price of $320.51.

It is worth noting that relative valuations do not necessarily account for higher debt levels and may put insufficient weight on lower profitability.

Nonetheless, American Express is undervalued- using a weighted mean slanted towards the DCF, the company should be valued at $254.80, or 29% higher than current prices.

Value Proposition Continues to Be Enhanced by 'Closed-Loop'

American Express sustains value by being the sole premium credit card services provider with sufficient scale; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, regardless of divergent business models, focus on price competition for consumers in an effort to expand market share. The three primarily measure their success through growth in transaction volume, while American Express concentrates on high-spend consumers who will grow spend volume metrics.

Beyond this reputational differentiation, American Express' closed-loop affords them greater flexibility in times of macro volatility while reducing their and the industry's chronic dependency on transactions. Unlike the competition, American Express diversifies its revenue streams through greater membership fees, interest charges, partnerships, etc.

Net Card Fees & Card Acquisition Overtime (American Express Q4 Presentation)

In recent times, though, American Express has moved towards expanding the accessibility of its products, offering more affordable options to lock-in youth. And with greater consumer restraint amid inflation and rising interest rates, affordability is key. This strategy has borne success, with the company reporting a record 12.5 million new card accounts.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely echo my positive sentiment on American Express, projecting an average 1Y price increase of 6.13% to $185.18.

TradingView

Due to the heavily consumer-spend-centric nature of the business, however, analysts maintain varying opinions, with a high degree of uncertainty baked into these predictions.

Risks

Economic Conditions Exert Downward Pressure

As aforementioned, higher interest rates and inflation threaten the spending model American Express operates upon. Continued inflation or rate increases can put downward pressure on the company's margin and therefore ability to compete for market share. American Express has attempted to address this by introducing offers of greater affordability.

Increased Competition in Payments

While the industry at large is highly consolidated, this means more capitalized rivals and a constant contest for market share. Even still, non-credit card companies have begun competing in the payment processing market, from the likes of Square to cryptocurrencies. All of this incentivizes greater capex on American Express' part, potentially at a cost to shareholders and margins.

'Amex Premium' Can Backfire

Though the company has accelerated the expansion of non-premium offerings, American Express yet retains a premium, which is emphasized through their much greater discount revenue accrued from merchants. Combined with a closed-loop system, this may restrict the number of retailers thus the desirability of their cards and perpetuate a downward flywheel. This has been a constant risk in the company for decades.

Conclusion

In the short term, American Express' relative and absolute undervaluation, business resilience, and revenue flexibility support greater price appreciation.

In the long-term, American Express' reputational prowess and brand premium, increased accessibility, and ability to lock in consumer spending in spite of macroeconomic concerns separate them from the pack and are highly bullish signals.