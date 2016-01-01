Uber: Delivering Value, Bringing You Everywhere And Everything

Feb. 23, 2023 4:42 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
48 Followers

Summary

  • Uber is the leading ride-sharing company with 131 million monthly users and 71% market share in the US, being active in different fields of road transportation.
  • Uber is expected to maintain its growth momentum, which will lead to reaching profitability in the near term and solid cash flow generation in the long run.
  • Thanks to its highly scalable business model, Uber’s stocks, at today’s prices, can represent a good investment opportunity for us investors.

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

Investment Thesis

Whether you need to go somewhere, order something to eat, or even ship your products, Uber (NYSE:UBER) will ease the process with just one click. Currently, serving 131 million monthly customers in 10 thousand different cities, Uber is the

Uber revenues

Uber revenues (TIKR Terminal)

Uber's operating margin & ROIC

Uber's operating margin & ROIC (TIKR Terminal )

Uber's financial position

Uber's financial position (TIKR Terminal)

Calculation of Uber's expected growth rate

Uber's expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Uber's revenue streams projection

Uber's revenue streams projection (Personal Data)

Calculation of Uber's projection

Uber's projection (Personal Data)

Calculation of Uber's intrinsic value

Uber's intrinsic value (Personal Data)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
48 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.