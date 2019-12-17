AsiaVision

Investment Thesis

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) puts out guidance that doesn't inspire much confidence. Yes, the stock is down more than 85% from its prior highs, but just because it's down in value, this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued.

In fact, despite putting a spotlight on some positive considerations in this report, I maintain uncertain of whether there's much upside in this name.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

In hindsight, it appears that the moment after TDOC acquired Livongo, marked the end of this company's growth prospects. Previously I was surprised that TDOC was no longer able to sustainably grow above a mid-20s% CAGR. I believed that it was just a case of its challenging comparables.

But now I don't even expect mid-10s% to come out of TDOC. The graphic above uses the high end of TDOC's expected revenue growth rates.

What's more, recall that TDOC does not have a history of lowballing its guidance and then dramatically beating on its topline, as you can see below.

With this consideration in mind, I don't expect TDOC's CAGR to be higher than 12% in the coming year.

For their part, TDOC's management stated on the earnings call,

While there remains a healthy demand for solutions that promise better access and outcomes, while lowering the cost of healthcare, the challenging macro environment is likely to persist. This is particularly the case with regard to ongoing economic uncertainty as well as a moderation in overall market growth rates. Given the current operating environment as well as the larger scale at which we now operate, you should expect us to balance growth and margin with an increased focus on efficiency going forward.

Essentially, management declares that they understand that their growth prospects are slowing down, so they'll seek to balance growth with profitability, something we'll discuss next.

Kitchen Sink Quarter

Teladoc's GAAP profitability this quarter included a massive impairment of $3.8 billion. For a company valued at approximately $4.6 billion, this level of impairment reflects the overall view that there isn't much value in this company.

Furthermore, looking ahead to 2023, there doesn't seem to be much for investors to get excited about either, as full-year GAAP EPS figures continue to point to a negative $1.25 per share.

Even if management works hard and gets the business to report a negative $1 of GAAP EPS by the end of the year, I'm not sure that's really going to get anyone's pulse going.

I don't wish to beleaguer the bad points. Therefore, I'll add a couple of positive details. For one, management's stock-based compensation (''SBC'') was down approximately 18% y/y.

In fact, as it stands in Q4, management's SBC only made up around 50% of the underlying EBITDA, a massive improvement from the prior quarter last year, where SBC made up approximately 80% of the underlying EBITDA.

Secondly, looking ahead to 2023, TDOC believes that it can reach at least $100 million of free cash flow. On the other hand, given TDOC's free cash flow in 2022 was $190 million, I'm not sure that ''at least $100 million of free cash flow'' is so enticing.

Nonetheless, I believe that it's fair to say that Teladoc is certainly now moving in the right direction. This is no longer a company where all the profits return to management's take-home packages.

But is this enough?

TDOC Stock Valuation -- Struggling to Value This Stock

I've followed TDOC for a long time. And for a long time, I have struggled to figure out what it's worth.

How do you value a company like TDOC? The business has no moat. That's absolutely clear by now.

And on top of that, its balance sheet isn't exactly clean. Yes, TDOC carries nearly $920 million of cash, but it also has its upcoming $550 million Livongo Notes that mature 2 years from now.

Note, the graphic above is from the Q3 2022 SEC filing because the 10-K hasn't been published at the time of writing.

So, including a possible $250 million of free cash flow over the next two years, these notes will most likely end up being converted into shares.

The Bottom Line

My contention is that until TDOC can successfully prove to investors that it can gain meaningful traction by providing integrated healthcare, the verdict will remain out on whether this company has the makings of a rewarding investment opportunity.