Teladoc Q4 Earnings: Virtual Care Didn't Take Off

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Teladoc's outlook for 2023 doesn't match investors' expectations.
  • One positive aspect is that 2023 is expected to bring in at least $100 million of free cash flow.
  • But with such little growth prospects, I'm not sure investors want to pay more than 40x forward free cash flows for TDOC stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Senior Asian woman having a virtual appointment with doctor online, consulting her prescription and choice of medication on smartphone at home. Telemedicine, elderly and healthcare concept

AsiaVision

Investment Thesis

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) puts out guidance that doesn't inspire much confidence. Yes, the stock is down more than 85% from its prior highs, but just because it's down in value, this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued.

In fact, despite

TDOC revenue growth rates

TDOC revenue growth rates

SA Premium

SA Premium

Author's ratings

Author's ratings

TDOC SEC filing

TDOC SEC filing

Price Hike Coming: 1 March 2023

After successively navigating 2022 together with insightful stock recommendations in 2021, Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow. 

Don't Procrastinate, Get in Before The Price Hike

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.92K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.