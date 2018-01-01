zorazhuang

When an investor is considering whether or not to own units (shares) of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), one needs to look no further than at the data presented below. Whether an investor is focusing upon EBITDA, EPS, Cash Flow, Distribution Coverage, or Leverage, it is clear Enterprise Products Partners is growing, improving and gaining strength.

EPD reached a price level of $30.57 in 2019 and is currently still 15% below (at today's $26 valuation). Does this make sense or does this present an obvious opportunity?

Looking at the numbers below, one can see that Earnings have grown from $1.91 in 2018 to $2.90 in 2022 (and mgmt has suggested 2023 is likely to beat 2022). Earnings are therefore up 51% since 2018, and yet the stock is 15% lower.

Looking at Cash Flow per unit, one can see that Cash Flow has grown from $2.73 to $3.35 and mgmt suggests results are headed north of $3.40. Cash Flow then is up 23% since 2018, and yet the stock is 15% lower.

Looking at EBITDA, one can see that results have grown from $3.35 per unit to over $4.23. Results have therefore increased by 26%, and yet the stock is 15% lower.

Looking at Distributable Cash Flow, one can see that results have increased from $2.74 to over $3.52 per unit. Again, results have increased by 28% and yet the stock is 15% lower.

Last, looking at Leverage or Debt/EBITDA, one can see that EPD has steadily reduced its leverage from 3.6X to 2.9X. This improvement in their balance sheet strength took place despite the $3.25 billion acquisition of Navitas in early 2022. Clearly, the balance sheet has also steadily strengthened, and yet the valuation of EPD still remains below 2019 highs.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) $26.00 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Highest Price $28.50 $30.57 $28.50 $25.50 $28.10 $26.00 Earnings/Unit $1.91 $2.09 $1.71 $2.10 $2.90 $2.96e cash flow/Unit $2.73 $2.98 $3.09 $4.26 $3.35 $3.45e Debt billions $24.60 $25.60 $28.50 $28.10 $27.50 $26.90e EBITDA/Unit $3.35 $3.70 $3.69 $3.80 $4.23 $4.32e EBITDA billions $7.32 $8.11 $8.05 $8.38 $9.31 $9.52e DCF/Unit $2.74 $3.03 $2.93 $2.99 $3.52 $3.61e DCF billions $6.01 $6.60 $6.40 $6.60 $7.15 $7.25e Dividend Coverage 1.6x 1.6x 1,7x 1.8x 2x 2x e LEVERAGE: D/EBITDA 3.6 3.5 3.4 3.2 2.9 2.8e Click to enlarge

Burton Malkiel is famous for his work on the efficiency of public stock markets and his book, A Random Walk Down Wall Street, cautions us to be careful if we dare to proclaim an industry or a specific security to be wildly mispriced. With his teachings in mind, perhaps one might simply consider EPD to be properly priced here in 2023, despite all the data points which have improved so dramatically. Perhaps competitive pressures are building or businesses are aging poorly? Surely EPD can't simply be a glaringly obvious superior investment, such things simply don't exist, right? Well, consider the following:

Oil and natural gas production in the USA is poised to keep growing for another 10 years or so at a minimum, and then likely tapers off slowly for another 20 to 30 years. Regardless of one's politics and energy favoritism, few truly dispute the need for hydrocarbons for many more decades, if not forever.

Oil, natural gas (LNG) and NGL exports out of the USA to foreign countries are currently growing rapidly, and again, few dispute this trend shall continue. EPD is well-positioned to maintain its leadership role as an energy exporter. The SPOT project likely cements EPD's superior positioning, for instance.

The Russian/Ukraine War has clearly demonstrated the need for energy security, even our wild-eyed green politicians admit the need for more energy security. The fact is, most well-informed people readily concur that hydrocarbons have a long future supporting the world's increasing need for more power, steel, cement, glass, fertilizer and electricity. Europe and the USA may not need much larger quantities of these things, but the rest of the world seems to need 3X as much as they have access to at the moment. Increasing energy and power demand continue to support a growing need for all forms of hydrocarbons as well as renewables and nuclear. In our opinion, most people reach this conclusion if they read enough books from a wide enough spectrum of sources.

Last, if we are to harness the usage of Hydrogen (H2) and if we are to make Carbon Capture and some form of Sequestration work efficiently, it ought to be clear to most investors that EPD and the entire Midstream Industry are again well positioned to fully participate and support such innovation for the future. Decades from now, the very companies responsible for refining, storing and transporting hydrocarbons are also going to be responsible for the bulk of what progress we may make with H2 and CCUS.

So what gives? If EPD is growing operationally, if EPD is well managed with a highly motivated management team, if EPD is financially stronger than ever before, if EPD is well positioned to work with H2 and CCUS, if EPD has growth via Permian oil exports and international NGL demand, then the only conclusion I can reach is that the "efficiency stock markets" is not instantaneous. Proper price discovery simply takes time. It is the repeated publications of investment research, the continued updates of quarterly conference calls, and the continued leadership of Investment Presentations, that enables the forces of an efficient stock market to adjust and reprice itself correctly. The EPD story therefore simply needs more time.

In the meantime, EPD shall continue to grow, shall continue to increase the dividend distribution and shall continue to strengthen its strategic position and competitive advantage. The question isn't whether one should own EPD, the question is when should one own it. I happen to believe the total return opportunity in EPD (capital appreciation combined with large and growing dividends) is compelling right now.