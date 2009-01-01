Kinsale Capital Group: Wait For A Correction

Feb. 23, 2023 5:21 AM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Kinsale Capital Group operates in the field of E&S insurance, which generally involves more risk than ordinary insurance.
  • The low combined ratio shows that the company has a good pricing policy and has costs well under control.
  • The company must perform to deliver on the high valuation. Therefore, I wait for a correction before taking a stake in Kinsale Capital stock.

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

Introduction

Kinsale Capital's (NYSE:KNSL) return over the past 6 years has been amazing, averaging 62% per year. This was due to strong growth in revenues and profits. Kinsale Capital continues to grow and many analysts expect strong growth to continue in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kinsale Capital cash flow highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Kinsale Capital cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.08K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.