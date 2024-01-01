Zymeworks: Completion Of Jazz Deal Provides New Life

Feb. 23, 2023 5:33 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME), ZYME:CABGNE, JAZZ
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Zanidatamab passed the key test in December that led to partner Jazz's opt-in.
  • HERIZON-BTC-01 results exceeded expectations with a much longer duration of response.
  • Zanidatamab is now Jazz's responsibility and Zymeworks stands to benefit as the program moves forward.
  • With nearly $500 million in cash at the end of 2022, Zymeworks is ready for the new era with a near-term focus on zanidatamab zovoditin (ZW49) and a medium/long-term focus on the preclinical pipeline.
  • I do much more than just articles at Growth Stock Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Coworkers shaking hands on a new business deal

andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Zymeworks' (NASDAQ:ZYME) zanidatamab passed the clinical key test in late 2022 and that led to the finalization of the licensing deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) which secured sufficient funding for the

Zymeworks clinical and preclinical pipeline

Zymeworks investor presentation

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
7.26K Followers
Discovering growth and biotech stocks with significant upside potential
Former stockbroker, now an independent analyst/writer on Seeking Alpha and founder and editor of the Growth Stock Forum. Focusing on growth and biotech stocks. Looking for substantial sales and earnings growth potential and seeking the best risk-adjusted returns from my stock selection.

My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.

Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BGNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ZYME in the following weeks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.