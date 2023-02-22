JHVEPhoto

Overview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is a company that operates restaurants focused on selling chicken wings. The company first conducted an initial public offering $19 per share in Q2 2015 and has been on a tear ever since, appreciating well in excess of both the S&P 500 as well as the broader Wilshire (total market) index.

SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

The company has continued this momentum through its latest earnings report, where it beat consensus on both non-GAAP EPS as well as revenue. Notably, it also benefited from significant deflation in the cost of chicken wings during this period.

Undoubtedly this is a hot stock, with plenty of chatter on Wall Street amid an ongoing bullish consensus. This article will review the firm's latest earnings report, business factors, and its valuation to see how things are progressing.

Earnings Release & Business Factors

Overall, Wingstop performed well across the board in Q4 2022, with total sales increasing 28.9%, same store sales increasing 8.7%, and a notable uptick in digital revenues of 63.2%. The firm posted $17.6M in net income for the quarter, a 155% increase over its performance in Q4 2021. This came along with the company opening 61 new stores throughout that period. The results for the full fiscal year were also impressive.

Since this data is readily available, I'll focus on contextualizing this performance within the greater economic context.

Wingstop grew sales throughout Q4 2022 even as gross restaurant sales decreased across the US. Restaurant sales peaked at $89.3B in October 2022, and we subsequently saw this number decline to $89.2B in November 2022 and then decline again in December 2022 to $88.3B. This amounts to an overall decrease throughout the quarter of roughly 1%.

There is some nuance here, however. Restaurant sales were still significantly higher in Q4 2022 than they were in Q4 2021. The average total sales restaurant sales figure from October through December 2021 (Q4 2021) was $78.73B, and the average across Q4 2022 was $88.93. This means that YoY, restaurant sales increased 12.9%.

Since Wingstop's same-store sales only increased 8.7%, it actually underperformed the market. This gives me some pause and makes the latest earnings print look somewhat worse than it does upon first glance. Of course, the other revenue driver here is new store openings - which continue to open at a brisk clip.

National Restaurant Association 2.22.23

The other factor here is wholesale chicken wing prices, which affect the bottom line as opposed to the top line factors outlined above. Here we saw a reversal to pre-pandemic prices, with wholesale chicken wings declining 49% between July 2021 and July 2022. This obviously bodes well for Wingstop, although for some reason we don't see this translated into lower cost of revenues for the firm at present.

USDA 2.22.23 SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

Management chalked this up to their focus on the New York City market, which unsurprisingly have higher operating costs - and will likely have significantly higher revenues. Nonetheless this decrease in the cost of wings should continue to act as a structural factor driving bottom line performance for Wingstop.

Wingstop IR 2.22.23

Valuation

With those factors considered we can now review Wingstop's valuation at present. Simply put, this stock is trading expensively across the board on a trailing twelve months basis.

Relative to the Restaurant GICS sector, we see that Wingstop is trading at an 8.59x multiple versus the average.

SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

This figure is even more drastic when we look at WING's price on a sales basis - a whopping 16.25x premium compared to its peers.

SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

Things are slightly better on a cash flows but still far overpriced, with Wingstop being priced 6.57x relative to its peers.

SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

These valuation figures imply that there is significant, perhaps even extreme, bullishness on its future prospects priced into its stock. Since the TTM figures are so far beyond the restaurant sector at large, there is no other explanation. Wingstop may be growing briskly, but it's a tall order for it to multiply all of its business metrics this much.

For Wingstop to achieve parity relative to its sector on a sales multiple basis, it would have to put up a 32.2% compound annual growth rate on sales every year for a decade. While the company may be growing briskly, it has only crossed the 30% threshold twice, in fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2019. Notably, however, it did achieve >30% revenue growth in the year before the pandemic, and it may do so again. Nonetheless this is a very robust level of growth for it to maintain for a decade straight, and this is what's priced into the stock already.

The counterpoint to this is the very large market for chicken wings here in the USA - 1.4B wings consumed during 2021's superbowl alone. If the wings are good enough, there is enough market for it to grow into its valuation - but it could take a while.

SeekingAlpha.com WING 2.22.23

Conclusion

While Wingstop's performance is impressive, this stock is priced quite far into the future already. Even though it seems to be a darling of Wall Street, I would be careful purchasing these shares at this time. We are heading into a period of declining consumer spending and a weakening macroeconomic outlook overall. This will make it difficult for Wingstop to hit these aggressive compound growth rates and grow into its valuation. Even though there is a lot to like with its latest earnings report as well as the structural factors around its business, I will rate this a hold.