Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical prices were significantly lower and spodumene prices were roughly flat over the past month.
  • Lithium market news - GM invests US$650m into Lithium Americas in return for Thacker Pass lithium off-take deal. Bloomberg: Tesla is considering a bid for battery metals miner (Sigma Lithium).
  • Lithium company news - Albemarle Q4, 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $8.62, an increase of 753% YoY. Livent reported full year 2022 revenue of $813.2m, nearly double 2021 results.
  • AMG Lithium signs MOU with FREYR Battery for supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. NAL (SYA:PLL) on track for first spodumene production in late Q1 2023. Sigma Lithium remains on track for production in April 2023.
Chile Mines Lithium From Salt Flats Of Atacama Desert

John Moore

Welcome to the February 2023 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw many lithium stock prices partially recover after a December rout which correctly anticipated lithium chemical price falls in January 2023 as China

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 422,500 (~USD 61,353)

Trading Economics

Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022

Wood Mackenzie

UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030

UBS

Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (from mid 2022)

BMI

Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022)

Fastmarkets

BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & IEA

2021 IEA forecast for critical metals

IEA

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals, also number of new mines required by 2035

BMI

Lithium prices have fallen as China EV sales fell in January due to China EV subsidies ending

Bloomberg courtesy Asian Metal Inc. & China Passenger Car Association

Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia

IGO Limited

Summary of the new MARBL agreement as of Feb. 2023

Mineral Resources

MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022

MinRes

Mineral Resources

Sigma Lithium has very large production plans

Sigma Lithium

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LIT' title='Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF'>LIT</a>) 10 year price chart

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

