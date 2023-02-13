Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.65K Followers

Summary

  • Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $6.73B to $6.40B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 31 to 32.
  • They dropped Wayfair and decreased UnitedHealth, Elevance Health, and Netflix.
  • The top three positions are Charles Schwab, Intercontinental Exchange, and UnitedHealth, and they add up to ~30% of the portfolio.

Global trade and invest concept

peshkov

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/13/2023. Please visit

William J. Ruane - Sequoia Fund - Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

William J. Ruane - Sequoia Fund - Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.65K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META, RYCEF, RYCEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.