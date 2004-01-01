Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

We have been hearing a lot about this lately, especially from families trying to make ends meet. We see food and energy prices rising. While we know how it happens, we are so inundated with bad and outright false information about it that it's time to review what the economists know. Not many economists will admit these things because they have other agendas, but the information has been available for hundreds of years.

What is inflation anyway?

Contrary to what the government would have us believe, inflation is an increase in the money supply. Nothing more or less. It is not the rise of prices, that is price inflation. The metaphor is that the money supply is like a balloon that gets bigger the more air is pumped into it. To say that rising price levels are inflation makes no sense with that picture. Why does the government tell us that constantly? Because they can claim it's not their fault, that they are "fighting inflation" by various means. They are attempting to misdirect us into thinking that they are not the cause of inflation, but of course, they are the main cause. They claim that spending more money on this or that is good for us, which is obviously the very worst prescription.

Inflation comes about in various ways. Firstly, when the government borrows to spend money it doesn't have, more money enters the economy. Our current government thinks that they have the right to spend as much as they want without restraint. Deficit spending is one root cause of inflation that the government uses to intentionally inflate the currency.

Another cause is bank lending that exceeds their deposits. The Federal Reserve System allows this and has now for over a hundred years. It's called fractional reserve banking. A recent change to the system, which used to allow banks to lend as much as 90% of their deposits to businesses and individuals (which tends to let them lend 10 times their deposits), has been to remove any restriction for a minimum reserve. The only restraint now is their capitalization requirement.

A third cause of inflation is people who use credit cards. While they have to pay the borrowed funds back eventually, while the funds are not paid, more money is in circulation. Before the funds can be paid to the credit institution, they are out in society and stoke inflation.

On the other hand, both businesses and individuals "suck up" some of the excess money to put into their savings for delayed consumption and emergencies. This activity reduces inflation somewhat, but it is a minor countereffect. Individuals who believe that they can easily borrow in the future have little incentive to save much.

What does inflation do to the economy?

There are several effects that we can point to. Professor Murray N. Rothbard, one of the greatest economists of the past, wrote:

"An increase in the supply of money, the demand for money remaining the same, will cause a fall in the purchasing power of each dollar, i.e., a general rise in prices; conversely, a drop in the money supply will cause a general decline in prices. On the other hand, an increase in the general demand for money, the supply remaining given, will bring about a rise in the purchasing power of the dollar (a general fall in prices); while a fall in demand will lead to a general rise in prices. Changes in prices in general, then, are determined by changes in the supply of and demand for money.

Murray Rothbard, "Man, Economy, And State", 1962 (2004)

Because the value of money and goods is a function of the supply of demand for each side of a transaction, The more money available to a participant, the more that that person would be willing to pay for an item. The same applies to the possessor of a good. If the person has a lot of the goods in question, the law of marginal utility would affect the price that would be demanded. Also, obviously would the particular demand of the item. The "value" of any item changes constantly with many factors. So to say that inflation would definitely raise the price of some item is not necessarily true. If the demand for the item drops for some reason while the monetary level rises, the price might remain constant. Price and value are not the same. It all depends on the participants' desire to make the trade.

Inflation is not a general rise in prices as is believed by the public and some economists. It is an increase in the quantity of money in circulation. The extra currency causes the value to decline when it becomes widely understood that inflation exists. The value of anything drops as its quantity increases because the marginal utility of one extra unit of anything is worth less than the other available units. Money is no different, as it is just another commodity to be exchanged for another. The government would rather that we believe money is independent of intrinsic value and disconnected from other commodities, and thus independent of the laws of nature and economics. Of course, this is just not the case. Money is itself a commodity, as every commodities trader knows. If "money" itself had no value, no one would want it. The more supply of money the less value each unit has. All other things being equal, it takes more of it to buy other goods and services.

Inflation affects society in a number of ways. Firstly, it transfers wealth from lenders to borrowers by reducing the value returned from what was expected through the reduction in its value. Secondly, it obscures the signals given to market participants by the market itself. When the extra currency shows up as increased demand, manufacturers produce more, retail outlets order more, etc. Fredrich von Hayek, Nobel laureate in economics wrote a whole book on this subject, "The Use of Knowledge in Society", 1945(2010). The false signals created by excess demand tell producers to do the wrong things. Thirdly, it reduces the value of the money held in savings, so those who saved are losing the value of what they saved, especially considering that the rate of interest they receive rarely compensates them for this loss. Fourthly, it raises the real tax liability for everyone, including the businesses that manufacture products. This means that while revenues may be up, taxes more than eat up the increase, and real profits are reduced significantly. At best, the real rate of return drops while managers see rising paper profits, and plan accordingly. Fifthly, while demand rises for goods and thus sales, the rise is not evenly spread between all goods. It primarily rises for luxury or durable goods rather than staples. When one sees an increase in his pay, he doesn't go out and buy more sugar or toilet paper, but something he may want more like a new car, computer, vacation, or some other thing he desires which is not already fully supplied. Businesses infuse their companies with new labor, machinery, office equipment, or other productive assets, and begin new projects. The demand for new tools and machines increase and must be supplied for these new projects. This demand snowballs to those who produce those tools. Sixthly, consumers and businesses alike see little reason to save, as interest rates are so low that it doesn't pay them to. If loans are easily obtainable at low-interest rates, it is not essential to maintain a high cash balance. This increases the velocity of circulation which adds to the apparent inflation.

While everyone sees inflation a little differently, most see it as a good thing (because of increased liquidity and paper profits) until consumer prices rise and the inflation becomes visible to the average consumer. This puts both consumers and businesses in a higher risk situation and any negative event is more distressing. Both groups become more alert for these potentially disastrous events. Eventually, the errors in these areas become evident and the economy corrects (in recession).

Why does the government want inflation in the first place? This isn't so hard to figure out. Governments like inflation, primarily because they own the printing press and get to spend the money first at current prices. Spending free money is power with little immediate notice by observers. Secondly, with a rise in prices, taxes also rise. It is safe to say that government is the only entity that benefits from inflation.

Many businesses wrongly feel that deflation is bad and that inflation is good because they can raise the prices of their products. Deflation, on the other hand, must do the opposite. The prices they charge must decline, which shows as a loss on the books. On the other hand, this attitude is also incorrect. When one considers what money is in the first place, a reduction in price does not necessarily constitute a loss of buying power. Suppose that a company makes a product and sells it for a 10% profit while inflation is 13% (as it seems to be now). They must pay tax on the 10% while their purchasing power has actually dropped by 3%. The funds paid to the government in tax is a transfer of capital to the government, not part of their profits.

Can we prove that the government is the cause of the current inflationary increase? Of course. Look at the chart below:

Government Spending as a Proportion of GDP (BEA, Government website)

In 2020, the government spent 203% of GDP, far above the trendline of spending it had been since 1947 when this chart began. Granted that this only lasted two years, we are feeling the effects of this reckless activity at the present time.

Some years ago, Professor Rothbard used this data to develop an indicator called the PPR or Purchasing Power Remaining. This indicator measures how much consumer spending remains after the government consumes what it does. This indicator is easily constructed by subtracting Total Government spending from GDP. The chart below shows this data:

Rothbard PPR (BEA, Government website)

This chart shows the effect of excess government spending has on consumer spending. Since demand for goods and services skyrocketed by the government, public consumption dwindled in comparison. It then went insane in 2020. All this added up in the price inflation we now see. The only error I see in the formula is that the GDP does not accurately measure true spending in our economy. The problem is in what data is collected, not in the accuracy of the data that is collected. However, looking at the chart, we can see that there is a major problem with how the government controls its spending.

Conclusion

With the information shown in this form, it is evident that we have a problem, and that we now can see why we are experiencing the price inflation we are. In my opinion, we haven't seen the last of it either. That remains to be seen.

We must deal with it in the manner that we have always dealt with it. In an inflationary environment, the things we should invest in are commodity-based. Precious metals have always been the resort of prudent investors. These are not the only commodities we have available to us today, and timing is of great importance. We must watch the trends and buy when the time is right, regardless of which areas we decide are right for us.

Currently, most commodities are in downtrends so now may not be the right time to invest heavily in them. However, soon we will probably see a reversal in trend as the powers that be cannot hold off the bullish forces forever. Look for trend reversals in your favorite commodity-based investments and get bargain basement prices. Don't forget the concomitant stocks either. Production, delivery, and retail firms will also be good ways to cash in on the advance of consumer prices.