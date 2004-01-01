Inflation - What Is It Really?

Feb. 23, 2023 5:50 AM ET
Donald Lingerfelt profile picture
Donald Lingerfelt
76 Followers

Summary

  • Inflation: what is it really? Is it an increase in the price level?
  • What does inflation do to the economy? What are the effects of Inflation?
  • How can we protect ourselves from the effects of inflation?

Rising wheat price and corn prices on a trading screen. Commodity crisis, high prices and percentage changes of coffee, soybean, wheat, etc..

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

We have been hearing a lot about this lately, especially from families trying to make ends meet. We see food and energy prices rising. While we know how it happens, we are so inundated with bad and outright false

Graph showing trend of government spending

Government Spending as a Proportion of GDP (BEA, Government website)

Graph showing how much of GDP is left for consumers

Rothbard PPR (BEA, Government website)

This article was written by

Donald Lingerfelt profile picture
Donald Lingerfelt
76 Followers
I am not currently a professional. I was a broker Futures and Options in the late '80's but decided that I am not a salesman. Since then I have continued to study and have written books for my seminars. I am working on another one that I may publish for general sale. I was a member of the MTA for about 10 years and was featured on Bloomberg TV as a technical analysis several times. I am a private investor at the moment, but am working toward starting a hedge fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.