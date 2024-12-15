BSCO: 5% Yield For This 2024 Maturity Bond Fund

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF is a maturity matched corporate bond fund.
  • The collateral is composed of a pool of investment grade U.S. corporate bonds, which mature before December 2024.
  • The fund eliminates any market risk via its maturity matching, and given its investment grade profile default probabilities are low.
  • Although very stable and robust, the meteoric rise in risk free rates in the front end of the curve has diminished the appeal of BSCO.
  • The fund's collateral has a 1.28 years effective duration.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle holds a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds which have maturity dates throughout 2024. The fund itself, via its incorporation docs

yield

Yield (Fund Website)

duration

Duration Metrics (Fund Fact Sheet)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Website)

sector

Sectors (Fund Website)

return

Total Returns (Morningstar)

alpha

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.17K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.