This analysis focuses on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and its GPU products, with the aim of determining whether it has a competitive edge over rivals such as Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). To do so, we compare the performance of AMD's GPUs across different generations for both desktops and notebooks with that of its competitors using GPU benchmark scores. We also consider the average pricing of AMD's GPUs in relation to its competitors and assess the performance per price. Additionally, we scrutinize the company's Data Center segment and break down its revenue into CPU, GPU, DPU, and FPGA. We then evaluate the market share of AMD's data center GPUs against Intel and Nvidia and compare the specifications of its data center GPUs with those of competitors.

Continuous GPU Performance Improvement

AMD’s PC GPUs are reported under its Gaming segment which includes “desktop and notebook GPUs, game console and semi-custom SoCs”. Based on the company’s previous segment revenue breakdown, we calculated the company’s PC GPU revenue by subtracting its Computing and Graphics segment (PC CPU and GPU) and revenue from its renamed Client segment (PC CPU) to be $2.445 bln in 2021, which is 14.9% of its total revenue.

JPR, Khaveen Investments

Based on the discrete PC GPU unit shipments market share above, Nvidia has steadily increased its market share in the past 5 years and reached a high of 88% in Q3 2022 based on data from JPR. In Q4 2021, Nvidia lost share following the launch of Intel’s new discrete laptop GPUs. On the other hand, AMD’s market share had steadily declined in the period and was only 8% in Q3 2022 as it lost market share to Nvidia in the period while Intel’s share remained stagnant.

To determine whether AMD has an advantage or disadvantage over competitors Nvidia and Intel in PC GPU, we compared their GPU generations’ performance by obtaining the average benchmark scores of their GPU products by generation based on data from PassMark.

PassMark, Khaveen Investments

Desktop GPU 2019 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Average AMD Growth % 52.4% 52.8% 52.6% 2018 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Nvidia Growth % 27.0% 61.2% 44.1% 2022 Gen Intel Growth % - Laptop GPU 2018 Gen 2019 Gen 2021 Gen Average AMD Growth % 508.2% 146.8% 327.5% 2018 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Nvidia Growth % 56.5% 54.3% 55.4% 2021 Gen 2022 Gen Intel Growth % 198.8% 198.8% Click to enlarge

Source: PassMark, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, Nvidia has the highest average performance for the latest desktop GPU generation followed by AMD and Intel. Additionally, the company also has the highest average performance for laptop GPUs. Compared to AMD, Nvidia’s latest GeForce 40 series uses TSMC’s (TSM) N4 process node while AMD uses TSMC’s N5 node.

N4 is a further evolution of N5 that will enable a 6% smaller die area via an optical shrink and some further power and performance advantages enabled by BEOL (back end of line) enhancements - Tom’s Hardware

AMD has the highest performance average increase of 53% for desktop discrete GPUs and laptop GPUs at 327.5%. For AMD, the company’s RDNA and RDNA2 architectures use TSMC N7 node but RDNA 2 has added features including ray tracing and Variable Rate Shading (VRS) as well as improved clock speeds which are higher than Nvidia according to Tom’s Hardware. With the launch of RDNA3, AMD’s latest GPU models use an improved TSMC N5 process compared to N7 previously.

However, Nvidia’s latest GeForce 40 Series had a higher performance improvement compared to the AMD RDNA 3 improvement to RDNA 2. This is because Nvidia’s latest gen uses TSMC’s N4 process node compared to its previous generation which used an 8nm process from Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

AMD

Overall, we determined Nvidia’s superior PC GPU performance advantage against both AMD and Intel. While AMD has the highest average performance increase across the past 3 generations which we believe highlights its continuous GPU performance improvement, we expect it to remain to still trail behind Nvidia despite its roadmap with its future RDNA4 architecture launch as Nvidia still maintained a large gap in terms of average benchmark scores between it and AMD as well as Intel which is the lowest in both desktop and laptop.

Decreasing GPU Value Per Performance

Furthermore, we then compared the pricing of AMD’s GPUs with its competitors by obtaining the average Desktop PC GPU pricing for its GPU generations and its competitors Nvidia and Intel.

PassMark, Khaveen Investments

Desktop GPU Pricing 2019 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Average AMD Growth % 90% 79% 85% 2018 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Nvidia Growth % 4% 66% 35% 2022 Gen Intel Growth % N/A N/A Click to enlarge

Source: PassMark, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table above, Nvidia has the highest average desktop PC discrete GPU pricing across all generations followed by AMD and then Intel. We believe this is reflective of Nvidia’s superior performance advantage as discussed in the previous point where Nvidia’s GPUs have the highest average benchmark score across all generations followed by AMD and then Intel.

However, while AMD is second in terms of average pricing, it has the highest average GPU pricing increase of 85% followed by Nvidia. We believe this reflects AMD’s higher average performance growth as discussed in the previous point with the highest average benchmark score increase of 53% compared to Nvidia at an average of 44%.

Moreover, based on the average performance and pricing above, we then obtained the average performance per pricing to compare AMD with its competitors to determine whether it provides superior value to competitors.

PassMark, Khaveen Investments

Desktop GPU Performance per Price 2019 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Average AMD Growth % -20% -15% -17% 2018 Gen 2020 Gen 2022 Gen Nvidia Growth % 22% -3% 9% 2022 Gen Intel Growth % N/A N/A Click to enlarge

Source: PassMark, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, Intel has the highest average performance per price for the latest desktop PC discrete GPU generation despite its lower average performance compared to Nvidia and AMD as it priced its GPU below AMD and Nvidia.

In the previous 2 GPU generations, AMD had the highest average performance per price for its desktop PC discrete GPUs compared to Nvidia as its average performance per price is lower than Nvidia. As AMD increased its pricing faster than its performance for its GPUs, the company’s gross margins also increased in the past 5 years from 34.7% in 2017 to 48.25% in 2021.

JPR, Khaveen Investments

Overall, while AMD previously had the advantage in terms of its value for GPUs, it declined with each product gen launch as it raised its pricing higher than its performance. We forecasted the company’s PC discrete GPU revenue based on its shipments and pricing growth. Firstly, we obtained the forecasted GPU shipments CAGR of 3.8% in 2023 and 2022 we based it on the market decline of -25.1% in Q3 2022. We forecasted the company’s shipment growth rate adjusted by a growth factor based on our forecast of AMD’s average performance per pricing for the next 2 product generations at 0.815x. Thus, we assumed that AMD would continue to lose market share as we determined its declining value for its GPUs based on our analysis of its performance per price at an average of -17% across its 3 product generations as explained above.

On the other hand, we forecasted Nvidia and Intel to gain market share based on their average performance per pricing. We expect Nvidia to gain share with its superior performance per price growth at an average of 9% whereas for Intel, we expect it to gain share with its superior performance per price which is the highest among its competitors indicating superior product value. Furthermore, we based its pricing growth on its average desktop GPU pricing growth of 85% but prorated by 2 years as its new product generation is released every 2 years.

AMD Gaming GPU Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Total PC Discrete GPU Market Shipments ('mln') 137.6 103.0 106.9 111.0 115.2 119.6 Growth % -25.10% 3.80% 3.80% 3.80% 3.80% AMD Market Share 17.8% 13.2% 13.2% 13.1% 13.0% 13.2% AMD Shipments 24.4 13.7 14.16 14.60 15.05 15.52 Growth % -44% 3.1% 3.1% 3.1% 3.1% AMD Average PC GPU Price 100.14 142.7 189.0 231.6 260.5 288.3 Growth % 42% 32% 22% 12% 11% AMD PC GPU Revenue 2,445 1,960 2,677 3,381 3,921 4,475 Growth % -19.8% 36.6% 26.3% 16.0% 14.1% Click to enlarge

Source: JPR, Khaveen Investments

Data Center GPU

According to AMD, the company’s reclassified Data Center segment “includes server CPUs, data center GPUs, Pensando and Xilinx data center products”. We broke down its segment revenue based on CPU, GPU, DPU (Pensando) and FPGA (Xilinx) revenue in the table below. For its server CPU revenue in 2021, we estimated it from our previous analysis based on our analysis of its average server CPU pricing and shipments. We obtained its GPU revenue by subtracting its 2021 Datacenter segment revenue from our server CPU revenue estimate. Moreover, we added our estimated Pensando revenue and synergies from our previous analysis of its acquisition in Feb 2022 as well as our estimated Xilinx revenue based on its FY2021 data center segment breakdown (10%).

AMD Data Center Segment Revenue ($ mln) Data Center CPU (2021) 2,939 Data Center GPU (2021) 755 Pensando 217 Xilinx Data Center (FPGA) 655.2 Click to enlarge

Source: AMD, JPR, Khaveen Investments

After deriving our estimated data center GPU revenue for AMD, we then calculated its market share against Nvidia and Intel based on their segmental breakdown in 2021 in the following chart below. For Intel, we estimated its AGX segment revenue breakdown by PC GPU revenue based on its shipments and our average GPU pricing.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

As seen above, we calculated Nvidia’s market share to be the highest in data center GPU at 88% followed by AMD at 6% and Intel at 5%. Thus, we believe this highlights Nvidia’s market leadership in the data center GPU market a dominating market share against AMD and Intel. To determine whether Nvidia has an advantage in the data center market based on performance, we previously compared the top spec server GPU from Nvidia (H100), AMD (M225) and Intel (Ponte Vecchio) in terms of the memory interface, memory types, bandwidth, process node, RAM, power and FP16 performance metrics.

Company Nvidia H100 AMD M225 Intel Ponte Vecchio Interface PCIe Gen 5.0 PCIe 4.0 PCIe Gen5 Memory Type HBM3 Memory HBM2e HBM2e Memory Bandwidth Memory Bandwidth of 2.3TB/s Up to 3276.8 GB/s N/A Process TSMC 4n TSMC 6nm FinFET TSMC N5, TSMC N7,Intel 7 RAM Memory 80GB Memory 128 GB 128GB Power 700W 500 W ~600W FP16 performance 1000/2000* 362.1 TFLOPs 839* Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, Nvidia’s H100 blows away its competitors as it is superior in 6 out of the 7 compared metrics which are a higher gen memory interface, type and higher bandwidth, more advanced process node, higher RAM, power and FP16 performance metric. Thus, we believe this supports Nvidia’s data center GPU market leadership with its superior data center GPU products.

AMD Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F Data Center GPU Estimate 755 1,040 1,447 1,986 2,746 Growth % 37.7% 39.2% 37.2% 38.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we estimated AMD’s GPU for data center revenue to be smaller than its data center CPU revenue but still contributing 14% for its Data Center segment. We derived a market share for the server GPU market with Nvidia dominating with an 88% share which we believe is supported by its performance advantage. Notwithstanding, we forecasted AMD’s data center GPU revenue to grow in line with our forecast of the cloud infrastructure market from our previous analysis as the company is the second largest competitor in the data center GPU market.

Risk: Declining Discrete PC GPU Market

JPR, Gartner, Khaveen Investments

*Integrated GPU shipments are calculated based on integrated shipments as % of PC; Discrete GPU shipments are calculated as the remainder of total GPU shipments subtracted by integrated shipments

In the chart above, we estimated the shipments for integrated PC GPUs based on the PC market shipments and the average integrated GPU shipments of total PC shipments. We believe one of the risks to AMD’s GPU revenue is the decline in discrete GPU market shipments in the past year. In the past year, we calculated the discrete GPU market had declined by an average of 49% which is higher compared to the total GPU market of 25.4% and the integrated GPU shipments decline of 12.9%. We believe this could impact AMD’s discrete PC GPU revenue growth if market shipments continue to decline.

Valuation

We updated our valuation from our previous analysis following the revised revenue breakdown by AMD. We broke down its revenue into PC CPU, PC GPU, Gaming Console, Data Center and Embedded Segments. For its Client segment, we updated our CPU revenue forecast for AMD from our previous analysis but with a lower PC market shipment forecast of -5.6% by the IDC in 2023 and a tapered down ASP growth assumption of 0% as management cited growth headwinds and “uncertainty in the macro environment” from its Q4 2022 earnings briefing. Furthermore, we updated our forecast for the Data Center CPU revenue with a lower server shipment growth forecast of 2.8% and tapered down our ASP growth assumption of 34.6% which is half of our previously obtained pricing in our previous analysis. Factoring in our revenue growth forecast for its GPUs, we obtained a lower revenue growth projection for AMD in 2023 at 18.9% compared to 33.7% previously with larger-than-expected declines in CPU revenue.

AMD Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F Client (PC CPU) 6,887 6,201 5,740 6,418 6,852 Growth % -10.0% -7.44% 11.82% 6.76% Gaming Console Estimate 3,162 4,845 6,654 9,141 12,558 Growth % 53.22% 37.34% 37.38% 37.38% Gaming PC ('GPU') Estimate 2,445 1,960 2,677 3,381 3,921 Growth % -19.8% 36.6% 26.3% 16.0% Data Center CPU Estimate 2,939 4,131 5,744 7,776 8,897 Growth % 40.57% 39.05% 35.37% 14.41% Data Center GPU Estimate 755 1,040 1,447 1,986 2,746 Growth % 37.7% 39.2% 37.2% 38.3% Pensando Estimate 217 253 303 368 Growth % 16.60% 19.80% 21.50% Xilinx Data Center FPGA Estimate 655.2 696 742 793 Growth % 6.30% 6.60% 6.80% Embedded 246 4,552 4,839 5,158 5,509 Growth % 6.30% 6.60% 6.80% Total 16,434 23,601 28,051 34,906 41,644 Growth % 43.6% 18.9% 24.4% 19.3% Click to enlarge

Source: AMD, Khaveen Investments

We continued to value the company with a P/S valuation as we expect it to have a 3-year forward average growth of 20.9%. Based on the average US chipmakers with 20%+ 5-year revenue CAGR P/S of 10.85x, we derived our price target of $280.10 based on our 2025 revenue forecast for AMD. To obtain the 2023 price target, we prorated our 2025 price target which is $120 at an upside of 52.8%.

SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

Valuation 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue ($ mln) 28,051 34,906 41,644 P/S 6.89 8.47 10.85 Valuation ($ mln) 193,410 295,548 451,624 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 1,612 1,612 1,612 Price Target ($) 120.0 183.3 280.1 Current Price ($) 78.5 78.5 78.5 Upside 52.81% 133.51% 256.82% Click to enlarge

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

Nvidia has continued to solidify its dominant position as the market leader in the discrete GPU for the PC market, while AMD and Intel lag behind. Our analysis reveals that Nvidia maintains a superior GPU performance advantage over both AMD and Intel, thanks to its advanced process from TSMC. However, we note that AMD has demonstrated the highest average performance increase across the past 3 GPU generations, indicating its continuous GPU performance improvement. We anticipate that AMD will continue enhancing its GPU performance in the future based on its product roadmap, including the anticipated RDNA4 next-gen architecture.

In terms of AMD's GPU for data center revenue, we estimate it to be smaller than its data center CPU revenue, but still contributing 14% to its Datacenter segment. We derived a market share for the server GPU market, with Nvidia dominating at 88% due to its performance advantage. Nevertheless, we forecasted AMD's data center GPU revenue to grow in line with our previous analysis of the cloud infrastructure market, as the company is the second-largest competitor in the data center GPU market.

Overall, we updated our total revenue forecast lower, with a forward 3-year average of 20.9% compared to 32.17%, due to the lingering headwinds in the PC market outlook for 2023. Based on our P/S valuation, we derived a lower price target of $120 in 2023, reflecting the lower revenue growth projections. However, we maintain our Strong Buy rating for AMD stock, as we still see an upside of 52.8%.