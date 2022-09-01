Clearwater Analytics Q4 Earnings: Too Expensive

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
634 Followers

Summary

  • Clearwater Analytics has rallied nearly 60% in the past few months.
  • The software company is seeing tailwinds from the transition to more streamlined analytics solutions.
  • Its fourth-quarter earnings result continues to show decent top and bottom-line growth.
  • The current valuation seems expensive compared to peers.
  • I rate CWAN stock a hold.

Office With People Reviewing Data On Monitors

Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) has been performing very well in the past few months, with shares up nearly 60% from its 52-week low.

The company operates in a compelling industry with growing needs for better data

Chart
Data by YCharts

Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
634 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.