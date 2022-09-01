Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) has been performing very well in the past few months, with shares up nearly 60% from its 52-week low.

The company operates in a compelling industry with growing needs for better data and analytics solutions. Despite facing a challenging macro backdrop, the latest earnings result continues to show solid revenue growth rates and improving profitability. However, its valuation seems very elevated after the rally with multiples meaningfully above other SaaS (software as a service) companies. Considering the current growth rates, I do not see further multiple expansion opportunities. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.

Data by YCharts

Why Clearwater Analytics?

Clearwater Analytics is an Idaho-based data and analytics company that primarily serves the finance industry. The company's comprehensive platform provides investment data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation for different asset classes and markets. It also provides analytics and reporting solutions for accounting, investments, and compliance. The company currently has over 1,000 clients and reports on over $6.4 trillion in assets daily. Its clients range from asset managers to public corporations, which include notable names such as Zoom (ZM) and Spotify (SPOT).

According to the company, its global TAM (total addressable market) is estimated to be over $11 billion. The market opportunity is huge as the complexity and regulatory environment of the space continue to evolve rapidly. Companies are looking for more comprehensive data and analytic solutions as most legacy products are fragmented and inefficient to use. Clearwater Analytics solves the problem by bringing everything into one single platform, which significantly streamlines the process. It is winning deals from legacy competitors such as SAP (SAP) and Fidelity (FIS).

Last September, the company also acquired JUMP Technologies for €75 million, a Paris-based company that specializes in office solutions for financial institutions. The acquisition should be accretive as it allows them to add new products and expand into adjacent markets which increases the TAM.

Sandeep Sahai, CEO, on single platform approach:

Our single-instance multi-tenant architecture is truly the next-generation technology that has been proven in industry after industry. The value of the single instance architecture results in a constantly updated software platform that keeps pace with changes in accounting and regulations obviating the need for costly and time-consuming upgrades.

Clearwater Analytics

Q4 Earnings

Clearwater Analytics just announced its fourth-quarter earnings and it continues to show steady growth and improving bottom line.

The company reported revenue of $82.7 million, up 18.5% YoY (year over year) from $69.8 million. ARR (annual recurring revenue) was $323.5 million compared to $277.8 million, up 16.4% YoY. The growth is driven by increased spending from existing customers, with the net dollar retention rate being 106%, up from 103% in the previous quarter. As of December 31, 2022, the company processes and reports on $6.4 trillion in assets daily, up 8.4% from the $5.9 trillion in the prior year.

The bottom line is starting to show some solid operating leverage. Thanks to cost optimization, the gross profit margin expanded by 110 basis points from 71.1% to 72.2%. Gross profit also increased 20.4% from $49.6 million to $59.7 million. Despite profits up over 20%, operating expenses only increased by 14.1%. Most of the spending came from R&D (research and development), which accounted for 44.1% of total operating expenses.

Disciplined spending resulted in operating income increasing over 493% from $653,000 to $3.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $24 million compared to $20 million, up 20% YoY. The adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 29%. EPS was $(0.02) compared to $0.00. This is not comparable as this quarter's EPS incurred a one-time tax expense of $5.9 million. The company's balance sheet is strong with $255.6 million in cash which gives them ample financial flexibility.

Clearwater Analytics

Valuation

After the recent rally, Clearwater Analytics' valuation looks quite expensive. It is currently trading at an EV/sales ratio of 11.85x which is unjustified in my opinion, as the forward growth rate is only around 20%. As shown in the charts below, other SaaS companies such as Bill.com (BILL), Enfusion (ENFN), and ZoomInfo (ZI), are trading at similar multiples while posting much stronger growth rates. For instance, Bill.com, a back-office financial software company, is trading at an EV/sales ratio of 10.27x yet it has a substantially higher revenue growth rate of 66.2% in the latest quarter. Given the current growth trajectory, I do not see much further upside potential for the company.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

Clearwater Analytics is a solid vertical SaaS company. The complex and highly regulated finance market is seeing an increasing need for a better analytics solution and the company is delivering it. Its single-platform approach combines all data feeds in one place which vastly improved efficiency. Most financial institutions are still using legacy systems and the transition should provide strong tailwinds moving forward. The company's financials are showing a nice balance between growth and profitability. It is reporting consistent top-line growth while expanding its bottom line even faster, thanks to excellent operating leverage. I like the fundamentals but the current multiples seems very stretched when considering its forward growth rates. I believe the company is fully valued at the moment and I rate it as a hold.