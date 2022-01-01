YinYang/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will most probably surge this year on the back of higher loan balances. Further, the lagged effect of last year's interest rate hikes will boost the margin this year, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Further, an improvement in operating efficiency following recent branch closures will help earnings. Overall, I’m expecting Heartland Financial to report earnings of $5.44 per share for 2023, up 14% year-over-year. The December 2023 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a hold rating on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Significant Loan Growth Slowdown is Likely

Heartland Financial’s loan growth remained remarkably strong during the fourth quarter of 2022, rising by 4.6%, which took the full-year loan growth to 15.0%. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects loan growth of $150 million to $200 million for the first quarter of 2022, which translates to a growth of around 1.3% to 1.8%. This is a significant slowdown from the fourth quarter's growth of 4.6%, and quite low compared to previous years. Further, the management expects loan growth of just 6% to 8% for 2023, which is much below the last five-year compounded annual growth rate of 12%.

A slowdown is only natural given the ongoing steep up-rate cycle. Heartland Financial’s network is well diversified with a presence in several states across the West/Southwest and Midwest United States. Further, Heartland’s loan portfolio is concentrated on commercial real estate (“CRE”) and commercial industrial (“C&I”) loans. As a result, broad national economic metrics, like the unemployment rate, are good gauges of credit demand. As shown below, unemployment continues to remain near record lows and is showing no signs of relenting.

Data by YCharts

The U.S. leading economic indicator is another appropriate gauge of credit demand. The index’s decline has steepened in the last six months compared to the previous six-month period.

The Conference Board

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan growth to decline to 6% in 2023. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow somewhat in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 7,346 8,298 9,891 9,844 11,319 12,013 Growth of Net Loans 15.9% 13.0% 19.2% (0.5)% 15.0% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 2,890 3,638 6,472 7,994 7,112 7,328 Deposits 9,396 11,044 14,980 16,417 17,513 18,588 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 608 458 625 504 748 771 Common equity 1,325 1,578 1,969 2,071 1,624 1,805 Book Value Per Share ($) 39.9 43.8 52.7 48.8 38.1 42.3 Tangible BVPS ($) 26.7 30.0 36.1 34.5 24.0 28.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Lagged Effect of Interest Rate Hikes to Boost the Margin this Year

Heartland Financial’s margin growth remained satisfactory during the fourth quarter of 2022. The margin expanded by 20 basis points during the quarter, as opposed to a growth of 27 basis points in the third quarter and 10 basis points in the second quarter of the year. Margin expansion will likely continue strongly in 2023 as the uprate cycle nears its end. This is because Heartland's loans are slower to reprice than deposits. The results of the management's rate-sensitivity analysis given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing showed that while a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could boost the net interest income by only 0.82% in the first year, it could boost the net interest income by a sizable 6.59% in the second year of the rate hike.

3Q 2022 10-Q Filing

On the other hand, the deterioration of the deposit beta will restrict margin growth. The management expects the deposit beta to tick up as Heartland moves deposit rates closer to the market, according to details given in the conference call.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to grow by around 20 basis points in 2023.

Slight Improvement in Operating Efficiency to Support Earnings

Heartland Financial is all set to save costs through recent branch optimization efforts. The company reduced its branch network from 130 branches to 119 branches in 2022, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

On the other hand, inflationary pressures on salary expenses will boost non-interest expense growth. Further, the tight labor market is bound to push up salary expenses. Moreover, the charter consolidation initiative will lead to some one-off expenses. As mentioned in the presentation, Heartland is planning to complete the consolidation of 11 existing bank charters into one, HTLF Bank, by 4Q 2023. Due to the consolidation, the management expects to book expenses of $10 to $11 million this year. However, this consolidation will save costs in the longer run.

Overall, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to improve to 60.2% in 2023 from 61.0% in 2022 and 62.6% in 2021. I'm expecting the non-interest expense quarterly run rate to hover around $123 million, which is higher than the management's target given in the conference call. (Target was $108 million to $109 million for recurring non-interest expenses). In my opinion, the management’s target is too ambitious given the inflationary environment and the tight labor market.

Apart from the improvement in operating efficiency, the anticipated loan growth and margin expansion will support earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting Heartland Financial to report earnings of $5.44 per share for 2023, up 14% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 414 434 492 561 598 700 Provision for loan losses 24 17 67 (18) 15 24 Non-interest income 109 116 120 129 128 115 Non-interest expense 354 349 371 432 443 490 Net income - Common Sh. 117 149 133 212 204 232 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.52 4.14 3.57 5.00 4.79 5.44 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

Total Expected Return is Not High Enough for a Buy Rating

Heartland Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.4% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.30 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 22% for 2022, which is close to the five-year average of 19%. Therefore, I’m not expecting another increase in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Heartland Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.58 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 26.7 30.0 36.1 34.5 24.0 Average Market Price ($) 55.1 45.5 36.1 48.4 46.5 Historical P/TB 2.07x 1.52x 1.00x 1.40x 1.94x 1.58x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $28.2 gives a target price of $44.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 9.9% downside from the February 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.38x 1.48x 1.58x 1.68x 1.78x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 28.2 28.2 28.2 28.2 28.2 Target Price ($) 39.1 41.9 44.8 47.6 50.4 Market Price ($) 49.7 49.7 49.7 49.7 49.7 Upside/(Downside) (21.3)% (15.6)% (9.9)% (4.3)% 1.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.52 4.14 3.57 5.00 4.79 Average Market Price ($) 55.1 45.5 36.1 48.4 46.5 Historical P/E 15.7x 11.0x 10.1x 9.7x 9.7x 11.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.44 gives a target price of $61.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 23% upside from the February 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.2x 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x EPS 2023 ($) 5.44 5.44 5.44 5.44 5.44 Target Price ($) 50.3 55.7 61.2 66.6 72.0 Market Price ($) 49.7 49.7 49.7 49.7 49.7 Upside/(Downside) 1.1% 12.1% 23.0% 34.0% 44.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $53.0, which implies a 6.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.0%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Heartland Financial USA, Inc. While the earnings prospects are good, the stock price does not appear to be attractive. I would only consider investing in Heartland Financial if its price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.