FOMC Minutes: No Sign Of Rate Cuts Yet

Feb. 23, 2023 7:40 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX5 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve released minutes from its January 31/February 1 meeting yesterday.
  • One major variable remains out of control that could lead to higher rate hikes beyond market estimates.
  • While the minutes discussed, and rejected, a 50 basis point hike, comments from two officials in the last two weeks indicate it is back on the table.

Man Staning In Shadow Of Large Percentage Sign

DNY59

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its January 31/February 1 st meeting yesterday. The release seemed more anticipated than previous meeting minutes as investors awaited a hint at the Fed's next move on interest rates. Markets finished the day mixed

Fed Real growth estimates for 2023

Federal Reserve Estimates

Fed Inflation Projections for 2023

Federal Reserve Estimates

Fed inflation projections for 2024

Federal Reserve Estimates

Fed funds futures curve

Barchart

Fed funds vs fed estimates

Barchart and Federal Reserve Estimates

Treasury Yield Curve

FRED

Change in Treasury Yields

FRED

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.58K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may short the S&P500 through an ETF or put option within the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.