ETF Overview

The iShares EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) owns a portfolio of non-investment grade bonds in the emerging markets. The fund had a poor record in this bear market delivering double digit negative returns. We expect a recession to arrive in 2023 and many lower credit quality companies in EMHY's portfolio may struggle to pay bond interests or make repayments. Given the high possibility of more pains ahead, we do not recommend investors to own EMHY right now and urge investors to exercise caution.

YCharts

ETF Analysis

EMHY had a poor 2022 due to aggressive rate hikes

EMHY had an abysmal record in this bear market. Since reaching the peak in June 2021, the fund has suffered a decline of 24.7% in its fund price. Even when including its distributions, the total loss was still down 16.7%. Inflation appears to be the main reason behind this struggle. To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve was forced to aggressively raise its key interest rate to a level we have not seen since 2007. As a result, lots of capitals flowed out of these emerging markets and returned to the U.S. to seek shelter in risk-free assets last year. The cost of borrowing has definitely increased in these markets. The direct impact is a rise in bond yield and a drop in bond prices. As a result, EMHY's fund price inevitably declined.

Not only has the cost of borrowing increased, to stop capitals from flowing out of their countries, many central banks in these emerging markets were forced to raise rates aggressively as well. However, these rate increases last year also caused slowdowns in business activities. As the economy weakens, bond issuers in EMHY's portfolio may also struggle to generate enough cash flow to repay the bond interests.

Non-investment grade credit ratings

Now, let us take a closer look at EMHY's credit quality. As can be seen from the chart, BB rated bonds, the highest grade of non-investment grade bonds, accounts for slightly over half of the fund's portfolio. This is followed by B Rated bonds which represents nearly one third of EMHY's portfolio.

iShares

As can be seen from the chart below, BB and B rated bonds have 5-year average default rate of 6.19% and 16.67% respectively. They are significantly higher than BBB's 1.48%.

S&P Global

Poor credit quality can lead to high default rates in times of distress

Despite their attractive 9.73% average yields to maturity, we are not a fan of non-investment grade bonds right now. The reason is simple, higher yields usually means higher risks. The reason for us to buy bonds is for a secure and predictable income. However, with non-investment grade bonds, they are much more vulnerable as companies issuing these bonds often struggle to pay interest to bondholders in an economic downturn and can often run into defaults especially in time of distress.

Since the Federal Reserve has stressed repeatedly that they will keep the Fed fund rate elevated at current level or higher and that they are not ready to lower the rate until beyond 2023. This will cause a lot of stress to these lower credit quality companies especially at the time of the bond's maturity. Therefore, we do not think this is the right time to own bonds.

Below is a chart that shows the distress ratio of companies with non-investment grade credit ratings in different regions of the emerging markets. As can be seen, the distress ratios can quickly spike above 60% in a recession. For example, in the Great Recession in 2008/2009, the distress ratios in different emerging markets spiked north of 80%.

Amundi Research

We think the worst has yet to come

Given that distress ratio will likely move significantly higher in an economic recession, we think the worst has yet to come as we are not even in a recession yet. We think eventually a recession will arrive at a time later this year. In addition, if inflation is stickier than expected, the Federal Reserve will not be ready to lower rates quickly. This distress may continue for longer. Hence, we believe there is a good chance that in the upcoming recession, the default rate will spike. EMHY's fund price will no doubt be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

EMHY may offer an attractive yield for investors seeking some fixed income. However, this income appears to be less secure as default rates for bonds in EMHY's portfolio may rise in an economic recession which we think will soon arrive. Given that there are still downside risks, we think investors should stay away from this fund in the near-term.